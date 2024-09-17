McBrown happily danced to Fameye's latest release Very Soon with Ras Nene, Oteele, and other Kumawood stars

In the video, the movie stars had fun as they went around in circles, dancing to the track with big smiles on their faces

The video was shared by McBrown on TikTok, with many Ghanaians expressing excitement at seeing them all bond

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Nana Ama McBrown shared a video on her TikTok page that showed her dancing to Fameye's latest song, Very Soon.

Nana Ama McBrown dances with Ras Nene, Oteele, Papa Kumasi and others in a trending video. Photo source: iamamamcbrown, official_ras_nene

She was joined by Kumawood actors Ras Nene, Papa Kumasi, Oteele, and other familiar faces from the industry.

In the video, the stars could be seen moving in circles, dancing happily to the song. The actors and actresses had broad smiles on their faces as they enjoyed themselves.

The video caught the attention of many social media users who enjoyed seeing the movie stars bond.

Fans who reacted to the post also shared their admiration for Fameye, highlighting the quality of his latest banger.

McBrown and fellow stars warm hearts

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

Atta Yeboah said:

"this is what I called the team work , peter to the world 🥰💕💗"

Issahaku bukari wrote:

"nana, you're over talented. why? where did you get all these? go madam?"

Erkuah♥️ said:

"if I see you guys like this 🥰🥰I love you guys"

user7355372609566 said:

"Who can read shiifo lips and tell me what he's saying please 😂"

user7339592934966 wrote:

"Eii so Otele is not dead eii Ghanaian 😳😳😳😳"

Sïmöñ Tēÿẽ Fämẽÿẽ said:

"You guys do alllll💯Fameye is so good and talented 💯Peterrrrrrrrr"

WICKY commented:

"but Aka Ebenezer his short jeans i think he get them plenty ooo 🤣"

Fameye laments about Ghanaian support

People might be jamming to Fameye's music at the moment, but he does not believe the support is enough.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the musician made this known in an interview on YFM with Rev Erskine.

Fameye argued that his music was just as good as Nigerian counterparts who are getting big recognition.

