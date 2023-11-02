Lil Win, in a video, was spotted busily weeding around his film village in Kwamang-Boaman in the Ashanti Region

The actor was armed with a cutlass as he busily and selflessly got rid of unnecessary weeds and plants on the land

The actor recently acquired 14 plots of land in the area for the film village project, which has received support from Ghanaians

Popular Ghanaian actor Lil Win was spotted weeding around his film village located in Kwamang-Boaman, in the Ashanti Region. The video of this act of selflessness quickly went viral on social media, capturing the admiration and respect of his fans.

Ghanaian Actor Lil Win Weeding Photo Source: officiallilwin

Source: TikTok

Armed with a cutlass, Lil Win could be seen energetically working to remove unnecessary weeds and plants from the land.

Lil Win's film village project in Kwamang-Boaman has been a point of pride for the actor and has received overwhelming support from Ghanaians. The actor recently acquired 14 plots of land in the area to bring his vision to life.

The film village is set to become a hub for the entertainment industry, providing a space for the production of movies, television shows, and other creative ventures.

The viral video of Lil Win weeding around the film village has won the admiration of Ghanaians, with many calling him humble.

Lil Win warms hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

nyymorgan commented:

wow wow kojo nkansah Lil win never disappoint amazing

Dhonn 4ty5ive said:

My all time best actor in Ghana can’t stop loving you❤️❤️❤️

Veranita reacted:

U do all .Adom Nyame should bless u

SF commented:

Long life and prosperity still follows you

Lil Win shoots film

In another story, Lil Win has disclosed that a new movie about Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah and his Philadelphia movement is in the pipeline.

The movie, titled Philadelphia, will be filmed at his newly launched 14-acre film village.

He is a loyalist of the prophet's Philadelphia movement and wants the movie to transform people's perceptions.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh