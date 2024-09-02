Seniorman Layla has recounted some of the challenges he faced at the beginning of his skit-making career

Famous Ghanaian skit maker Seniorman Layla has opened up about his past struggles and praised Dr Likee for impacting his career.

Seniorman Layla eulogises Dr Likee for impacting his career. Photo source: @seniorman_layla

Seniorman Layla eulogises Dr Likee

In an interview with Papa Jay, Seniorman Layla disclosed that he faced many financial hardships at the beginning of his skit-making career.

The skit-maker disclosed that he did not have money to take care of himself despite his popularity, which had increased when he started posting his skits on social media.

Seniorman Layla also recounted his encounter with Dr Likee. He said a close friend who knew the comic actor informed him about his whereabouts.

"A friend of mine called Prosper, who has travelled to the US, knew Dr Likee. Dr Likee used to watch my videos, but he did not know that I was staying at Bremang. He thought I was staying in Accra or somewhere else. He came to visit Prosper one day and informed him of my whereabouts. He told him to give me his contact."

The skit-maker said he was initially disinterested in meeting with Dr Likee because of his financial issues but later called him for a meeting.

He added that the comic actor was surprised to see him facing financial difficulties and offered to support him.

"I went to see Dr Likee at UGC. He thought I had made money from my skits. He didn't recognise me. I was very hungry. He was surprised to see me in my state. I told him my story, and he was even sorrowful. He was the one who motivated me and assured me everything would be fine. He asked me how much I needed and offered to support me."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Seniorman Layla's comments

Seniorman Layla's comments about Dr Likee triggered reactions from fans on social media, who lauded the comic actor's impact.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below.

R.I.P rich is possible commented:

"Dr likee is people’s God indeed."

Kwaku Moni commented:

"Likee will always advice and motivate you."

Dr Bee commented:

"Ei man yi aboa nipa oo.. wow."

Robotiq Gh commented:

"God sent Dr likee ✊👌."

Stephen Yeboah Junior

"Dr Likee is a real one. God bless him."

Senior Man Layla recounts humble beginnings

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

