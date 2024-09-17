Former Gender Minister Sarah Adwoa Safo was captured performing musician King Paluta's hit song Makoma

The viral video was captured at a campaign rally of the New Patriotic Party in the Dome Kwabenya constituency

The video of Safo singing generated diverse opinions from Ghanaians who have analysed her position as MP

Member of Parliament for the Dome-Kwabenya constituency, Sarah Adwoa Safo, performed musician King Paluta's hit song Makoma at a campaign rally.

Adwoa Safo performs King Paluta's Makoma at a campaign rally. Image Credit: @kingpalutamusic and @sarahadwoasafo

Adoa Safo performs King Paluta's Makoma

During a campaign rally in her constituency, Dome Kwabenaya, the former Gender Minister mounted the stage to entertain the people who voted her into power.

She performed the hit song of King Paluta's Makoma, the winner of the 25th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) Best New Act.

In the video, Adwoa Safo was dressed in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) party colours: blue jeans, a long-sleeved white shirt, and a white cap.

Below is the video of Adwoa Safo performing Makoma:

Reactions to Adwoa Safo's video

Ghanaians in the comment section recounted when she lost the 2024 NPP primaries to Mike Oquaye Jr., the CEO of the Free Zones Authority.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians regarding the video shared online by blogger ThoseCalledCelebs on Instagram.

dufie_bookland said:

"Aww my Sarfoa!!! They gave you MP you were doing kuntai now it's video vixen you want to be???? Boi3!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂"

ellaempress28 said:

"There is a saying that "if they want u to be a king and u refused even okyeami u won't get again. Now I understand 😂😂😂"

meymenhz said:

"She felt too proud and pompous, next time ɔbɛbrɛ no ho ase"

iam_kofimulan said:

"She’s a strong member oo she go get oo nebu"

nana_abankwa said:

"So did they go there to perform for them or what?"

Adwoa Safo feeds delegates

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Dome-Kwabenya Constituency MP Sarah Adwoa Safo provided breakfast to elderly delegates at the Atomic Down Park polling centre.

She served the meals to the delegates before they voted in the NPP parliamentary primary. After videos and photos surfaced online, social media users shared varied views.

