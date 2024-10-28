Two female university friends have celebrated and congratulated each other upon completing their tertiary education recently The two ladies, who reportedly met in the first year, graduated from the University for Development Studies A video circulation on social media captured the best friends adorning each other with sashes in preparation for their graduation ceremony

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A young Ghanaian lady has celebrated her best friend, whom she met at the university, on their final day on campus.

The two friends both graduated from the University for Development (UDS), where they attained their first degrees.

A Ghanaian lady celebrates her coursemate after bagging her first degree from the UDS. Photo credit: @xeimah/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

In a video making rounds online the lady, identified on her socials as Xeimah, suggested that her friend was the best gift university education gave her.

Xeimah and her friend, whose name has yet to be confirmed, adorned each other with graduation sashes in a mutual show of respect and love for one another.

"Graduating with the best gift uni gave you," she wrote in the caption of the video.

The two female university graduates embraced in a warm hug as they left campus to prepare for life in the corporate world.

Netizens congratulate Xeimah and her friend

The emotionally touching video, shared on TikTok by Xeimah, attracted reactions from netizens who thronged the comment section to congratulate the duo for their academic achievement.

RUHAINA SUU said:

"This is really an emotional day we did ittttt."

@unbreakablequeen6 also said:

"Congratulations to u my girls, proud of you."

@unbreakablequeen6 commented:

"Congratulations to u my girls, proud of you."

@Cutie also commented:

"But wait ooo, why is she bending again."

@Hakim~Skimos wrote:

"Where can I get the same Sash. The thing you put in your neck"

Whu ~ni ~mi also wrote:

"@MUPHYDHAT THRIFT & SURPRISE we are gonna do this very soon."

University graduate lady honours her mother

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported previously that a Ghanaian lady honoured her mother after completing her tertiary education.

The lady, identified as Akosua Gyimah graduated from the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), where she attained her first degree.

Akosua Gyimah was praised by netizens for appreciating her mother's contribution to her welfare.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh