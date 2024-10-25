Lydia Forson, in a social media post, opened up about the challenges of celebrating birthdays as a celebrity

The celebrated actress shared that she had been overwhelmed with many calls and messages from people

Many fans flooded Lydia Forson's comment section with heartfelt birthday messages to celebrate her milestone

Celebrated Ghanaian actress celebrated her 40th birthday on October 24, 2024, and she took to social media to share the challenges of being a birthday celebrant.

Lydia Forson speaks about the challenges of being a birthday celebrant. Image Credit: @lydiaforson

Source: Instagram

Lydia Forson speaks about birthday celebrations

On her X account, Lydia Forson noted that being a birthday celebrant was not easy because she was a public figure.

Opening up about such struggles, she said her phone had been buzzing with messages and phone calls from loved ones, and she had not been able to put the mobile device down since she woke up.

She asked her fervent followers for solutions on how she could be able to answer all the phone calls and lovely birthday wishes.

The star actress explained that she was in a dilemma because she loved to express her profound gratitude to everyone.

"I'm so overwhelmed! But feel so blessed🥰," Miss Forson wrote.

Lydia Forson speaks about birthdays.

Reactions to Lydia Forson's post

Below are the reactions of social media users to Lydia Forson's plea on how she could answer every call and respond to every birthday wish on her birthday:

@GbemiOO said:

"❤️❤️ enjoy your birthday. Reply them tomorrow"

@Pe_Kayy said:

"Happy birthday Ms. Forson, continue being amazing and you🥳✨"

@badman_me1 said:

"I can imagine. Even we those with few friends kraa can't handle it how much more u."

@AbJayne234925 said:

"It's your day so enjoy it....Happy blessed birthday wishes to you"

