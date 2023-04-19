Stephen, a young man, went home with a US lady in her 50s during the most recent edition of Date Rush, which aired on Sunday, April 16 2023

In a video that has surfaced on social media, the pair were spotted together swimming in a pool and having fun

The age gap between the two has left social media users on different sides of the fence, with some pointing out that he was dating his mother

A young man named Stephen recently made headlines after going home with an elderly US lady in her 50s during the most recent edition of the popular dating reality show, Date Rush.

Stephen from Date Rush swimming with US Lady in her 50s. Photo Source: sankana_vandam

Source: TikTok

The lady, who was on the show in search of love after several unsuccessful relationships, left Stephen overjoyed when she selected him among several other potential suitors.

Following the episode, a video surfaced on social media showing the pair together, having fun and swimming in a pool. The video has sparked a lot of reactions from social media users, with many people commenting on the age difference between the two.

While some have praised the couple for finding love despite the age difference, others have expressed surprise and concern. The significant age gap has left social media users on different sides of the fence, with some pointing out that Stephen was dating someone old enough to be his mother.

However, despite the age difference, the couple seems to be enjoying each other's company. The video that surfaced on social media showed them having a good time, suggesting that they have a strong connection.

Date Rush Couple Spark Reactions

queenlatifaosman wrote:

those talking about her age, let me tell you that, is a privilege to grow old. is a blessing to grow old some didn't reach that age but they are dead.

QuelzGh reacted:

He is swimming in greencard right now his mind is doing him greencard greencard saa ehuo America

Sis Regina AD196 said:

If i say sugar, u say mummy So sugar.

