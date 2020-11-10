Tracey Boakye's biography: husband, parents, education, business, house, cars

Today, the local entertainment industry is so developed and technologically advanced that mediocre content isn't tolerated any more. After all, there are a plethora of skilled entertainers who are looking to make it big in the film niche. Tracey Boakye perfectly fits this emerging narrative of multi-talented creative actresses making significant headway. How much do you know about her? Does she have a family?

Tracey Boakye is a Ghanaian actress and businesswoman. Photo: @tracey_boakye on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tracey Boakye is a renowned Ghanaian actress, producer, and businesswoman. She is best known for her roles in Away Bus, Baby Mama, and Oh Vera. The is a wife and has three adorable children, two boys and a girl.

Tracey Boakye's profile summary

Full name Tracey Boakye Gender Female Date of birth 17 January 1991 Age 32 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Ghana Nationality Ghanaian Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexual orientation Straight Marital status Married Husband Frank Badu Ntiamoah Children 3 Occupation Actress, producer, entrepreneur Net worth $60,000 Instagram @tracey_boakye

Tracey Boakye’s biography

When was Tracey Boakye born? The accomplished actress was born on 17 January 1991 in Ghana. She is 31 years old as of 2023, and her zodiac sign is Capricorn.

Who are Tracey Boakye’s parents? Although there is no publicised information about her parents and siblings, it is known that she grew up in a supportive and wealthy family. Her supportive father was there to walk her down the aisle during her recent wedding.

Tracey Boakye's educational background

The actress had many hiccups in her education journey and wasted numerous opportunities. She did not complete her Junior High School level because she had no interest in learning and always wanted fast money.

Although her mother consistently advised her to learn while at school, she disregarded the advice as it was not something she was passionate about. At some point, Tracey's father took him to Canada to study, but she never took the opportunity seriously.

She returned to her mother in the United Kingdom, where she exhibited the same tendencies. This made her be taken back to her home country, Ghana, where she spent most of her life. The actress left the UK for Ghana at 16 because she wanted to become famous by pursuing a career in the film industry.

What does Tracey Boakye do?

Boakye has worked hard to become one of the best in the Kumawood industry. Here is a list of Tracey Boakye’s movies according to her IMDb profile:

Beware (2011)

(2011) The Devil Between My Legs (2017)

(2017) Kobolor (2018)

(2018) Baby Mama (2019)

(2019) Away Bus (2019)

She is also a movie producer and owns two movie production firms, Shakira Movie Production and Shakira Entertainment. Aside from movies, Tracey has invested in the beauty industry and has a modern saloon in Kumasi.

She is the owner and founder of Signature Unisex Salon. The entrepreneur also has a charity organization, the Tracey Boakye Foundation, which aims to put a smile on the needy faces.

All these successes result from her hard work and resilience in the complicated entertainment industry. But how did she build this massive empire?

Once the talented actress came to Ghana and started acting, her movies became popular, and fans loved her acting style. Boakye produced her first movie at 21 years old.

The star also has a YouTube channel where she connects with other prominent people, sharing their life stories to inspire her followers. Some speculate that her ascent to prominence was a result of her ardent support for the NDC party. She said her casket should be painted in NDC colours when she dies.

What is Tracey Boakye's net worth?

Tracey Boakye is one of the wealthiest Kumawood actors in Ghana. She has an alleged net worth of $60,000 as of 2023. She has accumulated this wealth through various ventures as an actress, movie producer, and entrepreneur.

Who is the husband of Tracey Boakye?

Tracey Boakye has been very controversial regarding her romantic life. However, on 28 July 2022, she tied the knot with her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah.

Who is Frank Badu Ntiamoah in Ghana? He is an entrepreneur and former actor who lives between Germany and Ghana. Frank Badu and Tracey Boakye had been dating for 13 years before exchanging their vows.

Who are Tracey Boakye's children?

The Kumawood star is a mother of three lovely children. She has two sons and one daughter. Tracey Boakye's son (firstborn), Kwaku Danso Yahaya, was born on 27 August 2014. He is nine years old as of 2023, and his father is Yahaya Mohammed, a well-known superstar who played soccer for Kotoko.

Boakye welcomed her second son with her husband, Frank Badu, in 2023. His name is Luxury Akwasi Ntiamoah. The actress also has one daughter named Akua Boakye. She was born on 14 May 2020 and is three years old as of 2023.

Tracey Boakye's houses and cars

Tracy Boakye has several mansions in Ghana and overseas. She owns a multi-million estate in East Legon and a 3-bedroom house in Germany.

The actress also has a fleet of luxurious cars. She has several expensive vehicles, including a Toyota Tundra and a Lexus SUV.

FAQs

Who is Tracey Boakye? She is a Ghanaian actress, movie producer, and businesswoman. When is Tracey Boakye's date of birth? She was born on 17 January 1991. What is Tracey Boakye's age? The Kumawood star is 31 years old as of 2023. Who is Tracey Boakye's husband? Her husband is Frank Badu Ntiamoah. What is Tracey Boakye's husband's age? Frank Badu Ntiamoah celebrates his birthday on 6 June every year. However, his exact year of birth is not known. Who is Frank Ntiamoah? He is an entrepreneur and former actor. Who is Frank Badu Ntiamoah's brother? His brother is a famous movie producer in Germany known as Pepe. Where can you get pictures of Tracey Boakye's husband? He has an Instagram account, @frank_badu_ntiamoah.

Tracey Boakye is a famous Ghanaian actress, movie producer, and entrepreneur. She has made a great fortune from her career, making her one of the most prominent individuals in the Kumawood industry. The actress is a mother of three and is married to Frank Badu.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on Banky W. He is a prominent Nigerian singer, rapper, actor, entrepreneur, politician, and philanthropist. Banky W is the husband of Adesua Etomi, a famous Nigerian actress. The couple has been married since 2017 and share a son.

Banky W has gained global recognition with his hit songs, Yes/No, Heaven, and Final Say. The musician also owns a talent management firm in Nigeria.

Source: YEN.com.gh