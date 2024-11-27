Jamaican dancehall queen Spice, who recently visited Ghana, has cosigned a little girl who danced to her song

The renowned singer met the youngster during her charity event, where she handed educational supplies

Scores of Spice's fans hailed the little girl after she was adjudged the winner of Spice's challenge

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

42-year-old Grace Latoya Hamilton, popularly known as Spice, arrived in Ghana on November 15 to shoot a music video with Ghanaian Afro-dancehall star Stonebwoy.

Their song, 'Jiggle and Whine', part of Stonebwoy's Up and Runnin6 album, has gained significant traction since the project dropped.

While on her trip to Ghana, The Grammy-nominated Jamaican singer leveraged her time in the country to embark on a charity activation for her Grace Hamilton Women Empowerment Foundation.

Jamaican dancehall star Spice is excited as she rewards young Selina from Ghana. Source: SpiceOfficial

Source: Instagram

Jamaican artist Spice rewards Ghanaian dancer Selina

Spice and her team visited Accra's LA Anglican School to donate school supplies and empower the young kids.

At the ceremony, Spice played her song "Happiness" from her Mirror 25 album to celebrate the special moment with the students.

Young Selina emerged as the winner of a dance competition Spice organised during the singer's visit to her school.

The Jamaican dancehall star gifted her cash and credited her in a flattering social media post as the originator of the dance routine, which will now become an official challenge.

Fans hail Spice and Selina

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans who reacted to the love Spice and Selina had shown each other.

lefierce_labeija said:

"She bad it up 🔥🔥🔥💙💙💙💙 her future will be bright 🙏🏾 God protect this lil princess."

lorraineduggins wrote:

"Yes, Spice you picked the right one 😍 she can dance 💃🏾. All of them did great, but it always has to be one that stands out 😍😍😍."

susietoqt noted:

"Spice brings happiness wherever she goes 😊."

Spice cosigns Eno Barony

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Spice's host in Ghana, Stonebwoy, had recommended that the Jamaican singer meet his fellow female Ghanaian rapper Eno Barony.

The two female superstars were elated after Stonebwoy facilitated their highly anticipated linkup.

While Spice is the first female hard-core dancehall artist to be nominated for a Grammy in the Best Reggae Album category, Eno Barony holds the record as the first female to win the Best Rapper of The Year category at the 3Music Awards.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh