Marriage is a big deal for many people all over the globe especially for women aged 25 years and above.

In Ghana, it is almost normal to have pretty ladies being chased by many suitors who would want to walk them down the aisle.

Many such women in this age group across the country come under a number of criticism and pressure from their family and friends to get married.

However, some Ghanaian female celebrities would not allow themselves to be knocked down by these pressures.

15 rich, bold & beautiful Ghanaian female celebs who are single. Source: Instagram/modified by author

There are a number of factors to this and as can be seen by all, they include their line of work, their current income and the fear by men who see them as "way out of their leagues"

These rich, famous and powerful female celebs continue to grow their following and are role models to thousands of Ghanaians.

Today, YEN.com.gh brings you 15 rich, powerful and exceptionally beautiful Ghanaian female celebs who are still single.

1. Zynell Zuh

The pretty Ghanaian actress has seen her profile as an entertainer grow in the last couple of years. Same can be said of her matchless beauty.

2. Benedicta Gafah

Benedicta Gafah has seen her popularity soar since she became associated with acting. She currently appears to be charting a career for herself in fashion modelling.

3. Jessica Opare-Saforo

The popular Ghanaian radio and TV broadcaster has garnered over 18 years of experience in broadcasting.

4. Lydia Forson

Actress, movie producer and women’s activist Lydia Forson is definitely a force to reckon with when it comes to acting .

5. Doreen Andoh

Doreen Andoh has been a broadcaster at Accra-based Joy FM for about 23 years and affectionately called the “Queen of the airwaves”.

6.Sandra Ankobiah

The beautiful lawyer and fashionista is single

7. Nana Aba Anamoah

Nana Aba Anamoah is one of the popular media personalities in the country.

8. Yvonne Okoro

The beautiful actress is one of the most admired women in Ghana.

9. Jackie Appiah

The actress is noted as one of the pretties actresses in Ghana currently

10. Joselyn Dumas

11. Serwaa Amihere

The TV star is single.

12. Mzbel

13. Martha Ankomah

14. Salma Mumin

15. Deborah Vanessa

The beautiful singer and is single.

Source: Yen.com.gh