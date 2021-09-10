15 rich, bold & beautiful Ghanaian female celebs who are single
Marriage is a big deal for many people all over the globe especially for women aged 25 years and above.
In Ghana, it is almost normal to have pretty ladies being chased by many suitors who would want to walk them down the aisle.
Many such women in this age group across the country come under a number of criticism and pressure from their family and friends to get married.
However, some Ghanaian female celebrities would not allow themselves to be knocked down by these pressures.
There are a number of factors to this and as can be seen by all, they include their line of work, their current income and the fear by men who see them as "way out of their leagues"
These rich, famous and powerful female celebs continue to grow their following and are role models to thousands of Ghanaians.
Today, YEN.com.gh brings you 15 rich, powerful and exceptionally beautiful Ghanaian female celebs who are still single.
1. Zynell Zuh
The pretty Ghanaian actress has seen her profile as an entertainer grow in the last couple of years. Same can be said of her matchless beauty.
2. Benedicta Gafah
Benedicta Gafah has seen her popularity soar since she became associated with acting. She currently appears to be charting a career for herself in fashion modelling.
3. Jessica Opare-Saforo
The popular Ghanaian radio and TV broadcaster has garnered over 18 years of experience in broadcasting.
4. Lydia Forson
Actress, movie producer and women’s activist Lydia Forson is definitely a force to reckon with when it comes to acting .
5. Doreen Andoh
Doreen Andoh has been a broadcaster at Accra-based Joy FM for about 23 years and affectionately called the “Queen of the airwaves”.
6.Sandra Ankobiah
The beautiful lawyer and fashionista is single
7. Nana Aba Anamoah
Nana Aba Anamoah is one of the popular media personalities in the country.
8. Yvonne Okoro
The beautiful actress is one of the most admired women in Ghana.
The actress is noted as one of the pretties actresses in Ghana currently
10. Joselyn Dumas
11. Serwaa Amihere
The TV star is single.
12. Mzbel
13. Martha Ankomah
14. Salma Mumin
15. Deborah Vanessa
The beautiful singer and is single.
