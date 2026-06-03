Ghanaian socialite Abu Trica has granted an interview, shedding light on his reported $8 million FBI fraud case

According to him, there was no such thing as an $8m case, adding that the actual amount was far less than that

He narrated what happened in the cells when he was first arrested, alleging that he was framed for refusing to cooperate

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Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica, has denied claims that he is facing an $8 million fraud case, insisting that the amount linked to the matter is far lower than widely reported.

Abu Trica Denies $8M Case, Explains How He Was Allegedly 'Framed' After Refusing to Cooperate

Source: Instagram

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based Onua TV on June 3, 2026, Abu Trica said authorities had acknowledged that the amount involved was $13,000, dismissing reports that he had been accused of taking $8 million.

"There is no such thing as an $8 million claim in the case against me. They themselves admitted they gave me $13,000," he said.

The socialite, who is currently on bail as proceedings continue at the Gbese District Court, also opened up about the circumstances surrounding his arrest and subsequent interrogation.

According to Abu Trica, he was picked up at night and taken to the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) cells before being questioned by a group of men in what he described as a dark conference room.

He alleged that documents were later presented to him during the interrogation and claimed the process was designed to implicate him.

Abu Trica further alleged that investigators pressured him to identify the owner of an account they believed was connected to the case. He said he refused to provide a name because the account did not belong to him.

"The informant told me to provide an account for them because they knew it did not belong to me. They wanted me to mention the name of the account owner, which I refused to do," he claimed.

According to him, the alleged threats escalated after he declined to cooperate, with investigators warning that he could face accusations involving $8 million instead of an initial $1 million claim.

He described the experience as shocking and questioned why he was allegedly treated in such a manner in his own country.

"I thought it was a joke. How can a foreigner treat me like that in my own country and threaten me?" he said.

Abu Trica's comments come amid ongoing public discussions about the case, which remains before the courts.

Watch the X (Twitter) video below:

Reactions to Abu Trica's interview

@pastor_mensah said:

"Abu Trica, my brother, should be cognizant of his bail status and the fact that he hasn't been acquitted or discharged; it is prudent for him to temper his public comments and entrust the handling of the matter to his legal counsel."

@GodswayRg said:

"Look at how they are treating our own citizens in our own country, making false allegations against him."

@jesse_legendary said:

"Sometimes learning in all aspects of life is very important. You don’t grant interviews on cases like this regardless of your reason. The case is still ongoing, and with the slightest mistake you make in your utterances, it’d be used against you. Did Oliver advise him on this, or did he do it himself?"

@AdomsikaGh said:

"But he has the right to talk about the court case, nothing can change that, besides, he’s not talking about it, but what happened inside the cells."

Abu Trica Denies $8M Case, Explains How He Was Allegedly 'Framed' After Refusing to Cooperate

Source: TikTok

Abu Trica's Swedru mansion stirs concern

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that a fresh video of Abu Trica's mansion in Swedru surfaced online after his release and sparked concern among fans.

The video showed the home looking deserted, with many of the luxury cars usually parked at the residence nowhere to be found.

While some fans alleged he might have sold them to pay his legal bills, others also claimed they might have been seized for investigation purposes.

Source: YEN.com.gh