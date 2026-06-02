Controversial Ghanaian prophet, Fire Oja's old disturbing prophecy about Kudus Mohammed has resurfaced after he missed the final list of Black Stars for the World Cup

The man of God, who earlier predicted the footballer's miss, came out again to claim he would come back into the list, but would attract public backlash during the tournament

Following the publication of the final squad, confusion has erupted on social media, with many football lovers flooding the internet, sharing their diverse concerns

Fire Oja's prophecy about Kudus appeared to have failed after he missed the World Cup final list.

Fire Oja's old dire prophecy about Kudus resurfaces after he missed the Black Stars World Cup squad list. Image credit: Fire Oja, Kudus Mohammed

Source: Facebook

Before the Black Stars' head coach, Carlos Queiroz, dropped his preparation squad for their friendly against Wales on May 25, 2026, Prophet Fire Oja maintained that Kudus would not make it to the tournament.

However, after the release of the list, he claimed his prophecy had come to pass, sharing another prophecy concerning the way forward.

According to the man of God, although Kudus' name is not among the preparation squad, he would make it to the tournament, but he would face backlashes.

Fire Oja added that the situation around Kudus goes beyond football selection, hinting at future struggles in Black Stars due to what he claimed to be a spiritual manipulation.

"Unfortunately, that is not all. Kudus will come back. He will make it to the World Cup, but he will be insulted and treated badly during his matches. He will just wake up one day and quit Black Stars. People are working spiritually against him."

Despite the seriousness of his claims, he also expressed hope for the player’s recovery and participation in the major World Cup.

"I would be happy if I hear that he has healed from his injury and he is prepared to partake in the tournament."

He also emphasised confidence in his prophetic calling, saying,

"Do not joke with my words because I look young."

Finally, Fire Oja addressed critics who often dismiss his statements until events unfold, demanding that those who insult him should share the message if his prophecy appears fulfilled.

"When I give a prophecy, people screen record me to insult, but they should share the same video if the prophecy comes to pass"

The video has since triggered reactions across social media, with many fans of Kudus sharing mixed comments.

The TikTok video of Prophet Fire Oja is below:

Fire Oja's Kudus World Cup prophecy resurfaces

After the final World Cup list was announced, indicating that Kudus would not make it to the tournament, Fire Oja's video has resurfaced, sparking confusion among social media users.

Below are some comments compiled by YEN.com.gh.

Edem wrote:

"I am sure he was confused. First, you said he won't go, but come out to say he will come back. Now that Kudus is indeed not going, what is he saying again?"

York wrote:

"These men of God erh, they are always playing with our minds."

Jack_1 wrote:

"Hmm, let me pass, erh."

Randy123 wrote:

" Confusion ay3 basaa."

Watch the TikTok video of Prophet Fire Oja denying the claims below:

Prophet Fire Oja blasts Mzbel for supporting the spiritual activities of Ola Maame. Image credit: @ Mzbel/ Prophet Fire Oja

Source: Facebook

Fire Oja speaks about Mzbel's arrest claims

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Prophet Fire Oja denied being arrested, as he tagged the news as fake.

He subsequently shared a video of himself dancing to singer and rapper King Paluta's 2025 smash hit, 'Foko', in response to the questions surrounding his alleged apprehension by the police at Mzbel's request.

Source: YEN.com.gh