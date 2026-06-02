Comic actor Opoku Bilson has shared how his mother cried tears of joy after his recent visit to the UK

In an interview, Opoku linked his mother's emotional reaction to their past struggles and prayers

He also debunked claims of Kyekyeku being sidelined, confirming ongoing collaborations within Dr Likee's group

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Ghanaian comic actor Opoku Bilson has opened up about his family's emotional reaction to his recent trip to the United Kingdom, revealing that his mother broke down in tears after learning he had safely arrived in London.

Speaking in an interview with Zionfelix on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the actor said his mother's reaction was linked to an old prayer and the struggles he endured before achieving his dream of travelling abroad.

According to Opoku Bilson, an old video recently resurfaced online showing his mother praying for him after he asked for her blessings on his birthday four years ago. He recalled telling her at the time that one day he would have a remarkable story to share about his journey.

The actor said his mother became emotional after watching the video again following his appearance at Dr Likee's D2D Indigo show in the UK.

"My parents are proud of me. They are very happy. When my mother watched the video, she cried," he said.

Opoku Bilson noted that the emotional moment was also influenced by memories of his difficult past, including a viral video that showed him carrying goods on his back before he rose to fame in the entertainment industry.

He added that his mother called him after watching the resurfaced clip and was overcome with emotion as they reflected on how far he had come.

Meanwhile, the comedian dismissed reports suggesting that fellow actor Kyekyeku had been sidelined by Dr Likee's camp following his growing prominence in the group.

He insisted that members of the team continue to work together and disclosed that they had recently collaborated with Kyekyeku on a project.

Watch the YouTube video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh