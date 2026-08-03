Award-winning Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata shared a video of himself cycling backwards on Facebook on August 1, 2026

The Facebook video showed the young and energeticTakoradi-born artist pulling off the daring stunt while wearing a helmet on the street

The post racked up 24.7K views and 699 comments as fans reacted with a mix of disbelief, laughter, and concern for Auntie Ama

Kofi Kinaata, the award-winning Ghanaian musician from Takoradi, has left fans equal parts impressed and anxious after a video surfaced of him cycling backwards along a street.

Award-winning Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata's Facebook video of cycling backwards amassed 24.7K views. Image credit: Kofi Kinaata/Facebook

Source: UGC

The clip, which the artist posted on his Facebook page on August 1, 2026, showed a side of Kinaata that many followers had no idea existed.

Dressed in a helmet, the musician manoeuvred his bicycle in reverse with surprising ease, turning the quiet outing into a moment that had the internet talking.

By the time of reporting, the post had gathered 24.7K views and 699 comments, with fans flooding the section to share their amusement, disbelief, and a fair amount of worry directed at one particular person, the famous mother of the artist, Auntie Ama.

Fans worry about Auntie Ama's reaction

The stunt struck a nerve in a lighthearted way, with many commenters joking that Kinaata's mother, Auntie Ama, would not be pleased to see the footage.

The concern was playful but persistent, running through comment after comment.

Known for giving fans glimpses into his everyday life beyond the music, the youthful artist clearly enjoys keeping his audience on their toes.

The Facebook post below captures award-winning Ghanaian musician Kofi Kinaata riding a bicycle in reverse.

This latest video was no different, blending a sense of mischief with an undeniable display of balance and skill.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions from fans below:

Onyame DA DA Naa said:

"Is today that I believe Kofi is stubborn. If u know u know."

Afar Mbala wrote: "I will tell Auntie Ama 🤣🤣🤣🤣."

Zhanu Bway commented:

"Dem go think na AI 🤖 😍😍."

Putty Plies added:

"Like ibi Effiakuma anka Kofi Kinaata no go wear helmet 😂."

Peter Tei said:

"Kofi oo Kofi, are you sure Auntie Ama would be happy to see you doing this?"

Kobyhandsome Aus wrote:

"Only zongo or stubborn boys can ride bikes like this in Taadi😂."

Kofi Kinaata celebrates major UN appointment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian artist Kofi Kinaata had his appointment as a goodwill ambassador for the United Nations International Organisation for Migration (UN-IOM) renewed.

On Wednesday, April 8, 2026, Kofi Kinaata took to Twitter to rejoice over being reappointed to the prestigious position.

He shared a graphic confirming his appointment and added some celebratory words of triumph.

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Source: YEN.com.gh