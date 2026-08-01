Former NPP candidate Akosua Manu petitioned Parliament over MP Yakubu Mohammed's viral remarks

Mohammed had earlier apologised after a video showed him promising to marry a minor

Manu's petition cited parliamentary standing orders and called for Mohammed's possible expulsion from the House

Former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for Adentan, Akosua Manu, has petitioned Parliament to sanction Ahafo Ano South East MP Yakubu Mohammed, with a call for his expulsion, following his viral remarks to a schoolgirl.

Akosua Manu's petition calls on Speaker Alban Bagbin to sanction MP Yakubu Mohammed over his viral comment to a schoolgirl. Image credit: Akosua Manu/Yakubu.

Source: Instagram

The Ahafo Ano South East MP came under intense scrutiny after a video showed him telling a nine-year-old pupil, who was visiting Parliament on a school excursion, that he would marry her when she grew up.

Popular content creator Chef Abbys and actress Lydia Forson were among the personalities who criticised the comments as inappropriate.

Following the backlash, Yakubu Mohammed rendered an unqualified apology, explaining that the remark stemmed from a cultural joke between the Mossi and Dagomba ethnic groups.

Akosua Manu confirms petition despite apology

Despite the apology, Akosua Manu took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce that she had taken the matter to Parliament.

On July 31, 2026, Manu shared a post explaining that the case is about the standards expected of those entrusted with public office and the responsibility shared to protect children. The full post can be seen below.

An attached copy of the petition detailed the basis for her request.

Dated 31st July 2026 and addressed to Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament, it was titled "Petition for Appropriate Sanctions Against Hon. Mohammed Yakubu for Conduct That Brings Parliament into Disrepute."

In the petition, Manu wrote:

"Irrespective of whether these comments were intended as a joke or made in jest, they were directed at a minor and are manifestly inappropriate for a Member of Parliament."

The petition also stated:

"In accordance with Standing Order 36, an expulsion should be considered to reaffirm Parliament's unwavering commitment to protecting children, preserving the dignity of the House, and maintaining the confidence of the Ghanaian people."

The X post in which Akosua Manu shares a copy of her petition to Ghana's Parliament over the conduct of Yakubu Mohammed is below.

Ghanaians react to Akosua Manu's petition

The petition by Akosua Manu against Yakubu Mohammed has sparked mixed reactions online. Some social media users backed the call for sanctions, while others questioned Manu's standing to invoke a parliamentary rule from outside the House.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

Kweku Ikon wrote:

"As for this one, I dey your back. A sanction must happen to set an example."

Luckie said:

"Its sad that happened but my question is how can you invoke a standing order of a body you are not part of?"

Nananom bɛkasa indicated:

"We have serious issues to tackle in this country Madam. It's normal in our society. People make such jokes whenever they see a beautiful baby boy or girl, so I think it's not any big deal. Look at what's going on in this country, we can't speak the truth if something is going wrong."

David Ampah commented:

"This is all we know, so we can't play with our kids anymore. This is all we know, what did he say wrong? Always we want the downfall of a person. Mad."

ABUGRI argued:

"Wait oo, so if a female MP said this to a young boy, will you all be doing this? Why do we always want to create the impression that the girl child is vulnerable or special than the boy child? There are more girls in school than boys, why? We forget the boy."

Godwin Ahiadzro exclaimed:

"Is this not going too far? He has admitted to his mistake. This American life of declaring every cultural joke as abuse of girls is going too far. Then you might as well petition against every Northern MP, they do a lot of jokes on slavery, marriage etc."

Parliament to cap MPs at 300

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, Ghana's government has accepted a Constitutional Review Committee (CRC) recommendation to cap the number of Members of Parliament at 300.

Attorney-General Dr Dominic Ayine announced the decision, linking it to concerns about the growing size of state institutions.

The CRC also submitted other governance reforms, including limits on ministerial appointments and changes to executive-parliamentary relations.

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Source: YEN.com.gh