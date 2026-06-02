Popular influencer Gisela Amponsah has reportedly found herself in a legal drama after Accra Mayor accused her of defamation

The dispute stemmed from an alleged case of mistaken identity after Gisela linked Accra Mayor's photo to an X account

The defamation case has caught the attention of many on social media, with fans sharing reactions to the trending controversy

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Ghanaian influencer Gisela Amponsah has reportedly been accused of defamation by Kelvin Ofori Kojo Amponsah, widely known on X (formerly Twitter) as Accra Mayor.

Accra Mayor reportedly takes legal action against Gisela Amponsah over alleged defamatory post. Image credit: Gisela Amponsah

Source: Instagram

The legal dispute emerged over a Snapchat post that allegedly linked Accra Mayor to an anonymous social media account that made a serious allegation about Gisela Amposah's personal life.

In a letter dated June 2, 2026, the lawyers of the plaintiff claimed Gisela shared Kelvin's photograph on her Snapchat story and asked followers to provide information about him.

"Kindly share this person's full name and details with me if you have them. Thank you. I know he is called Kelly, but I need his details so he can prove in court the countless men I sleep with," her post read.

According to the letter, the post suggested that Kelvin was the person behind the X account known as "kellyagmm," which had become a topic of discussion online.

Accra Mayor's lawyer indicated in the document that his client has absolutely no connection to the account and was wrongly identified.

They argued that the publication painted Kelvin as the person responsible for comments and allegations that had been circulating on social media.

According to the lawyer, Accra Mayor reached out to clarify that while the photo used in the post was indeed his, he was not the individual operating the account in question, claiming that despite being informed, the post was not immediately pulled down.

The letter further stated that even though the Snapchat story was later deleted, the damage had already been done because many people had seen and engaged with the publication before it was removed, contending that the post exposed Accra Mayor to public criticism, embarrassment and unwanted attention.

As a result, the X influencer, through his lawyer, is demanding a public apology and retraction from Gisela Amponsah.

They claim she should openly state that Kelvin was mistakenly identified and that he had no involvement whatsoever with the X account.

The legal document also indicated that the apology should be posted with the same visibility as the original publication and remain up for at least seven days.

In addition, they want a written assurance that no further statements relating to the matter will be made about their client.

The legal dispute between the two Ghanaian influencers has triggered widespread reactions on social media.

The X post of the legal document is below:

Reactions to Accra Mayor, Gisela legal battle

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after Accra Mayor shared the legal document on the internet.

Spirow Kay wrote:

"That’s a good way to deal with this situation."

M16 wrote:

"Good, they think they're the only ones who can use the law to intimidate people. She has to do a video apologising and post."

Clinton wrote:

"The is evidence incase she deny posting your picture."

Lydia Forson empathises with Gisela Amponsah after she called out her former employer, Glitch Africa. Photo source: LydiaForson, GlitchAfricaStudios

Source: Facebook

Lydia Forson praises Gisela Amponsah, Ama Burland

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Lydia Forson praised Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland after they addressed their exit from the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast.

The actress shared that she believed their claims about the podcast's producers and raised concerns about the growing trend of young people being exploited on the shows.

Lydia Forson shared her frustrations with the Ghanaian media and bloggers and expressed how proud she was of Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland for speaking their truth.

Source: YEN.com.gh