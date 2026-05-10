The 2026 TGMA, held on Saturday, May 9, 2026, saw Black Sherif emerge as the Artiste Of The Year

Adding to his 2023, Blacko has joined an elite club of stars to have ever won the TGMA AOTY twice, and he's the youngest

Other double winners of the prestigious AOTY category are Stonebwoy, Sarkodie, and VIP/VVIP

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The 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) took place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Despite the initial uncertainty about the venue and the public anxiety over the event's location, it was a successful event.

This year's awards, the 27th edition, produced a bit of history as Black Sherif joined the special club of music stars to have ever won the coveted Artiste Of The Year twice in the scheme's history.

Black Sherif joins Stonebwoy and two others as the only two-time TGMA Artiste Of The Year winners. Photo source: @gossips24tv, @yencomgh

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh takes a look at the four below.

Two-time TGMA Artiste Of The Year winners

1. Black Sherif (2023 and 2026)

The youngest. The newest. Possibly the most remarkable. Black Sherif burst onto the conversation in 2023 at just 21 years old, becoming one of the youngest ever.

On Saturday night, at 24, he walked back to the stage to collect it again, and in doing so became the youngest artiste in TGMA history to win Artiste of the Year twice.

Black Sherif wins his second TGMA Artiste Of The Year, pipping Medijkal and others. Photo source: @tv3ghana

Source: Twitter

Watch the Instagram video below:

2. Sarkodie (2010 and 2012)

The rapper who reshaped Ghana's music industry. Sarkodie won his first Artiste of the Year in 2010 on the strength of his lyrical dominance and mass appeal, then came back just two years later to take it again in 2012.

Back-to-back contention in the TGMA's most competitive era makes his double among the hardest earned on this list.

Watch the YouTube video below:

3. Stonebwoy (2015 and 2024)

The most patient story of the four. Stonebwoy won his first in 2015, riding a wave of dancehall dominance, then waited nearly a decade before returning to reclaim the crown in 2024.

That nine-year gap between wins was a testament to an artiste who refused to fade and came back bigger, sweeping seven awards on the special night, which happened to be the 25th anniversary of the scheme.

Watch the YouTube video below:

4. VIP / VVIP (2004 and 2011)

The pioneers. VIP first claimed the throne in 2004 as one of the architects of modern Ghanaian hiplife.

Years later, rebranded as VVIP, they silenced any doubters by winning again in 2011, proving that reinvention and relevance can coexist.

They laid the foundation that every group act in Ghana has built on since.

Watch the highlights of the 2011 awards on YouTube:

Medikal hurriedly leaves after Blacko wins AOTY

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal had been spotted in his first video after losing the 2026 TGMA Artiste Of The Year to Black Sherif.

The video showed Medikal leaving the event in high spirits while he held one of his team members,

Despite losing the main award, he won four categories, including the Most Popular Song with his Shoulder song.

Source: YEN.com.gh