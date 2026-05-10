TGMA 2026: Black Sherif Wins Artiste Of The Year + Full List of Winners and Nominess
- The 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards celebrated top artistes at Accra's Grand Arena on May 9, 2026
- Black Sherif claimed the prestigious awards for the night, Artiste Of The Year and Album Of The Year
- Medikal also had a strong showing, winning the Most Popular Song Of The Year,and three other awards
The 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) took place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).
Despite the initial uncertainty about the venue and the public anxiety over the event's location, it was a successful event.
The night was dominated by Medikal and Black Sherif, who emerged with the Artiste Of The Year and Album Of The Year awards.
Full list of 2026 TGMA winners and nominees
Best Hiplife Song
- Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM - WINNER
- Habit - Fameye ft Medikal
- Tontonte - Ko-Jo Cue ft Ofori Amponsah & Arathejay
- Next Door - Kojo Blak ft Sarkodie
- Messiah - Sarkodie ft Kweku Flick
- Badness - Kwesi Amewuga
Best Highlife Song
- It Is Finished - Kofi Kinaata - WINNER
- Foko - King Paluta
- Aso II - Kwabena Kwabena ft Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata
- Obi Adi - Amerado Burner
- Do Better - Kuami Eugene
Best Traditional Gospel Song:
- Correct - Joyce Blessing ft King Paluta
- Nyame Ye - Piesie Esther - WINNER
- So Far So Good - Mabel Okyere
- M'aseda - Kofi Owusu Preprah ft Diana Hamilton
- Akorfala - Celestine Donkor ft Diana Hamilton
- Baba God (Matthew 6:26) - Paul Enana
Best Hiphop Song
- Where Dem Boys - Black Sherif - WINNER
- Balenciaga - O'Kenneth
- Violence - Sarkodie ft Kweku Smoke
- Same Timbs - Gonaboy
- The Matter - Lalid
Best Afrobeats Song
- Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvynboy
- Gymnastic - KiDi, Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak
- Crazy Love - Wendy Shay ft Olivetheboy
- OMG - Mr Drew ft Olivetheboy
- No Issues - Lasmid ft King Promise
Best Afropop Song
- Sacrifice - Black Sherif - WINNER
- Gidi Gidi - Stonebwoy
- Bend - Olivetheboy ft Sarkodie
- Sankofa - Gyakie
- Olivia - Lasmid
- See What We've Done - King Promise ft Mr Eazi
Best Music Video
- Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvynboy (Director: Henry Akrong)
- Sacrifice - Black Sherif (Director: Meekah Jagun)
- Welcome to Africa - Medikal (Director: Xbillz Ebenezer)
- Shine - Stonebwoy (Director: Yaw Skyface)
- Chaana - Samini ft Soweto Gospel Choir (Director: Yaw Skyface)
- Put Am On God - Arathejay (Director: David Duncan) - WINNER
Best Male Vocal Performance
- Akoma - Asiama - WINNER
- Timeless (Live) - Deon Boakye
- Prayer - Perez Musik
- Catch-22 - Josh Blakk
- Yehoda - Carl Clottey
Best Female Vocal Performance
- Amin - Enam - WINNER
- See Me Through - Grace Charles (Team Eternity Ghana)
- Show Me How To Love - Niella
- Breathe - Cina Soul
- Beni Tookweiloi - Lordina the Soprano
Best Rap Performance
- Mensei Da - Strongman - WINNER
- Abebrese - Ko-Jo Cue
- 5th August 9 - Lyrical Joe
- 4GG (For God's Glory) - Joe Kay
- Welcome to Africa - Medikal
- Violence - Sarkodie
Collaboration of the Year
- Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvynboy
- Gymnastic - KiDi ft Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak
- Crazy Love - Wendy Shay ft Olivetheboy
- Violence - Sarkodie ft Kweku Smoke
- Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM - WINNER
- Aso II - Kwabena Kwabena ft Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata
International Collaboration of the Year
- Shake It to the Max - Moliy ft Shenseea, Skillbeng & Silent Addy - WINNER
- So It Goes - Black Sherif ft Fireboy DML
- Too Late 2.0 - Wendy Shay ft Bedjine, Phina & Guchi
- Meet 4 Corner - Lasmid ft TML Vibez
- See What We've Done - King Promise ft Mr Eazi
- Body Go - MOLIY ft Tyla
Best Reggae/Dancehall Song
- Shake It to the Max Remix - Moliy ft Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy - WINNER
- Torcher - Stonebwoy
- Larger Than Life - Cina Soul ft Stonebwoy
- Summer King - Samini
- Talisman - AratheJay ft Stonebwoy
- Pharaoh - Amerado
Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song
- Ebefa - Ewura Abena
- Big God Afro - Kofi Owusu Preprah - WINNER
- Aha Ye - Diana Hamilton ft Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku
- Ready - Scott Evans
- Stamina - Kofi Karikari
- Yehoda - Carl Clottey ft Luigi Maclean
Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artist
- Wendy Shay - WINNER
- KiDi
- Kojo Blak
- Olivetheboy
- Gyakie
- Moliy
Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artist
- Black Sherif
- Medikal - WINNER
- Kweku Smoke
- Sarkodie
- Ko-Jo Cue
- O'Kenneth
Best Highlife Artist
- Fameye
- King Paluta
- Kwabena Kwabena
- Kofi Kinaata - WINNER
- Kuami Eugene
Songwriter of the Year
- Black Sherif - Sacrifice - WINNER
- Kofi Kinaata - Have Mercy II
- Cofi Boham - Take Me Home
- Ko-Jo Cue - Abebrese
- Akwaboah - Obi Nnim (Obinim)
- Stonebwoy - Send Them A Prayer
Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist
- Samini
- Ras Kuuku
- Stonebwoy - WINNER
Best Gospel Artiste
- Piesie Esther
- Diana Hamilton - WINNER
- MOG Music
- Kofi Owusu Peprah
- Mabel Okyere
- Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta
Group Of The Year
Keche - WINNER
Videos drop as Kufuor, Bawumia, McBrown, Dumelo, Stonebwoy, Efia Odo, RNAQ, others celebrate Ofori Sarpong
Lali x Lola
Lifetime Achievement Award
Daddy Lumba - WINNER
Best New Artiste
Kojo Blakk - WINNER
Album/EP Of The Year
Black Sherif - Iron Boy - WINNER
Medikal - Disturbation
Wendy Shay
Most Popular Song Of The Year
- Gymnastic - KiDi ft OliveTheBoy & Kojo Blak
- Sacrifice - Black Sherif
- Crazy Love - Wendy Shay ft OliveTheBoy
- Excellent - Kojo Black ft Kelvynboy
- Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale, BeezTrap - WINNER
- Olivia - Lasmid
- Shake It To The Max - MOLIY ft Shenseea, Skillibeng
- Nyame Ye - Piesie Esther
- Foko - King Paluta
Watch the Instagram video below:
Artiste Of The Year
- Black Sherif - WINNER
- Medikal
- Stonebwoy
- Wendy Shay
- Sarkodie
- Diana Hamilton
Watch the Instagram video below:
Medikal hurriedly leaves after Blacko wins AOTY
Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal had been spotted in his first video after losing the 2026 TGMA Artiste Of The Year to Black Sherif.
The video showed Medikal leaving the event in high spirits while he held one of his team members,
Despite losing the main award, he won four categories, including the Most Popular Song with his Shoulder song.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Jeffrey Owusu-Mensah (HOD Entertainment) Jeffrey is the Head of the Entertainment Desk and a graduate of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) with over 15 years of experience in journalism. He started as a reporter with Ghana News Agency (GNA). He joined Primnewsghana.com in 2016 as an editor. He moved to YEN.com.gh in 2017 as an editor and has risen to his current position. You can contact him via e-mail: j.owusu-mensah@yen.com.gh