The 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards celebrated top artistes at Accra's Grand Arena on May 9, 2026

Black Sherif claimed the prestigious awards for the night, Artiste Of The Year and Album Of The Year

Medikal also had a strong showing, winning the Most Popular Song Of The Year,and three other awards

The 2026 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) took place on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the Grand Arena of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Despite the initial uncertainty about the venue and the public anxiety over the event's location, it was a successful event.

The night was dominated by Medikal and Black Sherif, who emerged with the Artiste Of The Year and Album Of The Year awards.

Black Sherif pips Medikal to Artiste Of The Year award as they dominate TGMA 2026

Source: Instagram

Full list of 2026 TGMA winners and nominees

Best Hiplife Song

Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM - WINNER

Habit - Fameye ft Medikal

Tontonte - Ko-Jo Cue ft Ofori Amponsah & Arathejay

Next Door - Kojo Blak ft Sarkodie

Messiah - Sarkodie ft Kweku Flick

Badness - Kwesi Amewuga

Best Highlife Song

It Is Finished - Kofi Kinaata - WINNER

Foko - King Paluta

Aso II - Kwabena Kwabena ft Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata

Obi Adi - Amerado Burner

Do Better - Kuami Eugene

Best Traditional Gospel Song:

Correct - Joyce Blessing ft King Paluta

Nyame Ye - Piesie Esther - WINNER

So Far So Good - Mabel Okyere

M'aseda - Kofi Owusu Preprah ft Diana Hamilton

Akorfala - Celestine Donkor ft Diana Hamilton

Baba God (Matthew 6:26) - Paul Enana

Best Hiphop Song

Where Dem Boys - Black Sherif - WINNER

Balenciaga - O'Kenneth

Violence - Sarkodie ft Kweku Smoke

Same Timbs - Gonaboy

The Matter - Lalid

Best Afrobeats Song

Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvynboy

Gymnastic - KiDi, Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak

Crazy Love - Wendy Shay ft Olivetheboy

OMG - Mr Drew ft Olivetheboy

No Issues - Lasmid ft King Promise

Best Afropop Song

Sacrifice - Black Sherif - WINNER

Gidi Gidi - Stonebwoy

Bend - Olivetheboy ft Sarkodie

Sankofa - Gyakie

Olivia - Lasmid

See What We've Done - King Promise ft Mr Eazi

Best Music Video

Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvynboy (Director: Henry Akrong)

Sacrifice - Black Sherif (Director: Meekah Jagun)

Welcome to Africa - Medikal (Director: Xbillz Ebenezer)

Shine - Stonebwoy (Director: Yaw Skyface)

Chaana - Samini ft Soweto Gospel Choir (Director: Yaw Skyface)

Put Am On God - Arathejay (Director: David Duncan) - WINNER

Best Male Vocal Performance

Akoma - Asiama - WINNER

Timeless (Live) - Deon Boakye

Prayer - Perez Musik

Catch-22 - Josh Blakk

Yehoda - Carl Clottey

Best Female Vocal Performance

Amin - Enam - WINNER

See Me Through - Grace Charles (Team Eternity Ghana)

Show Me How To Love - Niella

Breathe - Cina Soul

Beni Tookweiloi - Lordina the Soprano

Best Rap Performance

Mensei Da - Strongman - WINNER

Abebrese - Ko-Jo Cue

5th August 9 - Lyrical Joe

4GG (For God's Glory) - Joe Kay

Welcome to Africa - Medikal

Violence - Sarkodie

Collaboration of the Year

Excellent - Kojo Blak ft Kelvynboy

Gymnastic - KiDi ft Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak

Crazy Love - Wendy Shay ft Olivetheboy

Violence - Sarkodie ft Kweku Smoke

Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM - WINNER

Aso II - Kwabena Kwabena ft Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata

International Collaboration of the Year

Shake It to the Max - Moliy ft Shenseea, Skillbeng & Silent Addy - WINNER

So It Goes - Black Sherif ft Fireboy DML

Too Late 2.0 - Wendy Shay ft Bedjine, Phina & Guchi

Meet 4 Corner - Lasmid ft TML Vibez

See What We've Done - King Promise ft Mr Eazi

Body Go - MOLIY ft Tyla

Best Reggae/Dancehall Song

Shake It to the Max Remix - Moliy ft Shenseea, Skillibeng & Silent Addy - WINNER

Torcher - Stonebwoy

Larger Than Life - Cina Soul ft Stonebwoy

Summer King - Samini

Talisman - AratheJay ft Stonebwoy

Pharaoh - Amerado

Best Urban/Contemporary Gospel Song

Ebefa - Ewura Abena

Big God Afro - Kofi Owusu Preprah - WINNER

Aha Ye - Diana Hamilton ft Ntokozo Mbambo & Elder Mireku

Ready - Scott Evans

Stamina - Kofi Karikari

Yehoda - Carl Clottey ft Luigi Maclean

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artist

Wendy Shay - WINNER

KiDi

Kojo Blak

Olivetheboy

Gyakie

Moliy

Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artist

Black Sherif

Medikal - WINNER

Kweku Smoke

Sarkodie

Ko-Jo Cue

O'Kenneth

Best Highlife Artist

Fameye

King Paluta

Kwabena Kwabena

Kofi Kinaata - WINNER

Kuami Eugene

Songwriter of the Year

Black Sherif - Sacrifice - WINNER

Kofi Kinaata - Have Mercy II

Cofi Boham - Take Me Home

Ko-Jo Cue - Abebrese

Akwaboah - Obi Nnim (Obinim)

Stonebwoy - Send Them A Prayer

Best Reggae/Dancehall Artist

Samini

Ras Kuuku

Stonebwoy - WINNER

Best Gospel Artiste

Piesie Esther

Diana Hamilton - WINNER

MOG Music

Kofi Owusu Peprah

Mabel Okyere

Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta

Group Of The Year

Keche - WINNER

Lali x Lola

Lifetime Achievement Award

Daddy Lumba - WINNER

Best New Artiste

Kojo Blakk - WINNER

Album/EP Of The Year

Black Sherif - Iron Boy - WINNER

Medikal - Disturbation

Wendy Shay

Most Popular Song Of The Year

Gymnastic - KiDi ft OliveTheBoy & Kojo Blak

Sacrifice - Black Sherif

Crazy Love - Wendy Shay ft OliveTheBoy

Excellent - Kojo Black ft Kelvynboy

Shoulder - Medikal ft Shatta Wale, BeezTrap - WINNER

Olivia - Lasmid

Shake It To The Max - MOLIY ft Shenseea, Skillibeng

Nyame Ye - Piesie Esther

Foko - King Paluta

Watch the Instagram video below:

Artiste Of The Year

Black Sherif - WINNER

Medikal

Stonebwoy

Wendy Shay

Sarkodie

Diana Hamilton

Watch the Instagram video below:

Medikal hurriedly leaves after Blacko wins AOTY

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Medikal had been spotted in his first video after losing the 2026 TGMA Artiste Of The Year to Black Sherif.

The video showed Medikal leaving the event in high spirits while he held one of his team members,

Despite losing the main award, he won four categories, including the Most Popular Song with his Shoulder song.

Source: YEN.com.gh