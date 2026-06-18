A video showcased the arrival and wake-keeping ceremonies of the late Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo

Traditional leaders, community youth, and family members attended the funeral event

Colleagues, including IK Ogbonna, Yomi Casual, Ini Edo, and Mike Godson, coordinated the proceedings

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A video capturing the arrival and wake-keeping ceremonies of the late Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo has surfaced online, drawing emotional responses from fans.

A video from the wake-keeping of the late Nigerian actor Alexx Ekubo surface online as family and friends prepare to send him off. Image credit: arochukwu.mouthpiece/Instagram

Source: UGC

The footage has brought together grieving family members, colleagues, and community members.

The video, which was uploaded on YouTube by Nigeria Insight on June 17, 2026, highlighted combined clips from the burial events.

Several prominent traditional leaders, family, friends, and community youth who looked up to the late movie star gathered to pay their final respects.

The atmosphere remained solemn as attendees took turns viewing the body and comforting the immediate family. The youths of the community also turned up in large numbers to honour the legacy of the late actor, whom they described as a role model.

Watch the full wake-keeping of Alexx Ekubo in the YouTube videos below.

IK and friends take charge of wake-keeping

Visibly having full control of the event to ensure the family had a seamless experience during the wake-keeping were his close friends in the entertainment industry.

Nollywood actors and industry stakeholders stepped up to manage the crowd and coordinate the technical aspects of the event.

Amongst several others spotted at the venue providing support were IK Ogbonna, Yomi Casual, Ini Edo, Nancy Isime and Mike Godson.

YEN.com.gh observed that the movie stars remained active through the night, ensuring orderliness on the ground.

An emotional scene captured IK lost in thought as he stared directly at his late friend’s remains.

The Instagram post below has more scenes from Alexx Ekubo's wake-keeping.

The virtual space has been filled with tributes as fans expressed their grief over the passing of the Nollywood star.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions to the video's post below:

@ojuolapekuforiji5543 said:

"This qualifies him, he was filled with humility...Rest on Ikuku."

@ChadrelleMb said:

"Return if possible my actor Alex Ekubo 🥺🥺🥺🥺."

@Limey_limes said:

"RIP Alex. You'll be greatly missed. Je ije nke oma."

@amalichasunday2785 said:

"Rip champ, you were an example and an extraordinary human being, so sad 😭 that you left us so soon 😭😭😭😭."

@Hrtstrength said:

"Pleasant Night Rest Alex Ekubo🕊🕊🕊💔💔💔🕊🕊🕊🕊."

Emotional scenes as late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo’s wife, Anwuli Ekubo, makes a rare public appearance at his service of songs. Photo source: Alexx Ekubo, @ruthiewillie..main/TikTok

Source: Facebook

Alexx Ekubo's wife makes first public appearance

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Anwuli Ekubo, the wife of the late Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, has courted attention after making a rare public appearance at his Service of Songs ceremony.

On Wednesday, June 10, 2026, the family and loved ones held a Service of Songs memorial event in Lagos, Nigeria, for the late Alexx Ekubo, who died at 40 on Monday, May 11, 2026.

The emotional gathering brought together loved ones from different walks of life who paid tribute to the actor, sharing memories, prayers and heartfelt messages.

Source: YEN.com.gh