Peller has paid the bride price for Jarvis in a traditional ceremony in Edo State, marking a new chapter for the couple

Peller excitedly announced their upcoming journey together and Jarvis' pregnancy on social media

The couple's relationship milestones have been celebrated by fans, showcasing love and support from their online community

Nigerian TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis have officially advanced their relationship after Peller paid Jarvis' bride price during a traditional family introduction ceremony held in Benin, Edo State.

The ceremony, conducted according to Benin customs, formally recognised the couple's union and came weeks after Peller proposed to Jarvis in Accra, Ghana.

Peller shared a video from the event on Instagram on June 21, 2026, expressing gratitude to both families and describing the occasion as the beginning of a new chapter in their lives.

"Today, I proudly paid the bride price of the woman I love. A beautiful journey has officially begun, and I'm grateful to both families for their blessings," he wrote. "She said 'yes' to forever, and now it's time to build our future together. Officially off the market."

The social media personality recently disclosed that Jarvis is expecting their first child, adding to the excitement surrounding the couple's relationship.

Known for their entertaining collaborative content on TikTok, Peller and Jarvis have built a large online following, with fans closely following their romance over the past several months.

News of the bride price ceremony quickly generated reactions on social media, where fans and well-wishers flooded the couple's comment sections with congratulatory messages and prayers for a successful marriage.

The traditional introduction marks a significant milestone for the content creators as they prepare for the next stage of their relationship following their engagement earlier this year.

Watch the Instagram video below:

Peller involved in car crash after breakup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Peller was involved in a car crash on December 14, 2025, after his breakup with his partner, Jarvis.

The Nigerian streamer was immediately rushed to the hospital for treatment following the incident, which occurred during a livestream.

Peller's car accident evoked concerns among his fans on social media, with some asking that his driving licence be temporarily revoked.

Source: YEN.com.gh