US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has confiscated counterfeit FIFA World Cup 2026 merchandise as the tournament got underway

HSI Kansas City special agents led the crackdown as part of Operation Team Player, a nationwide intellectual property enforcement effort

This comes as the Ghana Black Stars prepare to face the England national team in the World Cup at Boston Stadium

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The US has stepped up efforts to crack down on counterfeit FIFA World Cup 2026 merchandise, with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents in Kansas City, Missouri, already confiscating fake scarves, jerseys, and other tournament gear.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency in a Facebook post announced the operation on Monday, June 22, 2026, stating that its agents were "handing out red cards" to counterfeiters attempting to cash in on the excitement surrounding the global football tournament.

US ICE confiscates counterfeit FIFA World Cup 2026 merchandise and announces a new operation ahead of the Ghana vs England game. Image credit: Robert Cianflone, Pool/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The crackdown is part of Operation Team Player, a long-running initiative led by the HSI National Intellectual Property Rights Centre in partnership with all major US sports leagues.

The operation targets the tracking and interception of counterfeit goods, the investigation of sellers operating both in person and online, and consumer education on how to spot fakes before purchasing.

ICE warned that counterfeit merchandise is not merely a financial issue, noting that fake goods undermine legitimate businesses, can pose safety hazards to consumers, and frequently serve as a revenue stream for transnational criminal organisations engaged in other illicit activities.

World Cup fans and fake merchandise

The crackdown comes at a time when football fans, including Ghanaians across the globe, are rushing to buy jerseys, scarves, and souvenirs to show support for their favourite national teams at the World Cup. The surge in demand has historically created an opening for counterfeiters looking to exploit enthusiastic supporters with cheaper, unauthorised replicas.

England vs Ghana: Prophet Telvin Sowah Predicts Outcome of World Cup 2026 Clash. Photos by Charlotte Wilson and Robert Cianflone.

Source: Getty Images

This announcement by ICE comes as Ghana's senior national team prepares to play England in its second group-stage match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Below is the Facebook announcement from ICE on fake merchandise during the World Cup:

US announcement on fake jersey stirs reactions

The announcement drew widespread attention on social media, though many users responded with sarcasm rather than praise, questioning whether the operation was the best use of federal resources.

@Jeff Enamorado:

"Omg I don't even want to comment anything, I'm American and also a world traveler so I know how common this is. I want these guys to take a lap around Chinatown in NYC, I'm actually laughing very hard right now"

@Alex Gandara:

"I feel safe now!! No more fake shirts mean there's a gangsta at the corner by my house that is 3 kids inside but no fake merch! Thanks"

@Aileen Salinas:

"Honestly thank you for getting these criminals, these counterfeit items were going to do so much harm to my life. What would I do without you guys."

@Edwin Ketchup Rodriguez:

"At this point they are made from the same factory. The only difference is that these didn't pass quality control."

Security guard at World Cup dies

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a 22-year-old man who recently secured a job as a security guard for the upcoming World Cup event had died.

The young worker, identified as Avery, was walking back to his residence from the SoFi Stadium after a shift when a driver struck him.

Source: YEN.com.gh