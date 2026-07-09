European-Based TikToker Haneefah Criticises FIFA Over Egypt’s Controversial World Cup Exit
- Football content creator Haneefah has criticised FIFA after Egypt’s controversial World Cup exit against Argentina
- The Liverpool-focused TikToker questioned whether football systems favour powerful teams over African nations
- Haneefah called on FIFA president Gianni Infantino to address concerns about fairness in the sport going forward
European-based football content creator Haneefah has criticised FIFA following Egypt’s controversial World Cup exit against Argentina.
The TikToker, known for creating Liverpool-related content, shared her concerns after Egypt lost to Argentina despite taking a 2-0 lead during their match.
Haneefah questions FIFA over Egypt controversy
In a video posted on July 8, 2026, Haneefah questioned how football’s governing systems respond when African teams are involved compared to more powerful football nations.
She said:
“When Egypt needed justice, there was silence, but when the big names need protection, suddenly, the system wakes up. To the FIFA president, explain why football feels like it belongs to the powerful and not the brave.”
The football content creator also expressed her disappointment with FIFA over what she described as unfair treatment.
She added:
“FIFA, you should be ashamed.”
Following Egypt’s exit from the tournament, the Egyptian Football Association filed a formal complaint with FIFA over the defeat, accusing officials of “double standards” and questioning decisions made during the match.
The federation has called for an investigation into French referee François Letexier and the VAR team, citing a disallowed goal and penalty appeals that it believes were not properly addressed.
The TikTok video of Haneefah criticising FIFA after Egypt’s World Cup exit is below.
Haneefah Blasts Harry Kane’s Ghana Comments
YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Haneefah sent a strong message to England captain Harry Kane after the Bayern Munich striker referred to Ghana as “these types of nations” following the Black Stars’ 0-0 draw with England.
Haneefah suggested that instead of looking down on Ghana’s performance, Kane should acknowledge the team’s efforts.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.