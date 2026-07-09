Football content creator Haneefah has criticised FIFA after Egypt’s controversial World Cup exit against Argentina

The Liverpool-focused TikToker questioned whether football systems favour powerful teams over African nations

Haneefah called on FIFA president Gianni Infantino to address concerns about fairness in the sport going forward

European-based football content creator Haneefah has criticised FIFA following Egypt’s controversial World Cup exit against Argentina.

Haneefah has shared her thoughts on Egypt’s World Cup exit, questioning FIFA’s handling of the controversy surrounding the match against Argentina. Image credit: Haneefah/MadrisZone (TikTok & X).

Source: Twitter

The TikToker, known for creating Liverpool-related content, shared her concerns after Egypt lost to Argentina despite taking a 2-0 lead during their match.

Haneefah questions FIFA over Egypt controversy

In a video posted on July 8, 2026, Haneefah questioned how football’s governing systems respond when African teams are involved compared to more powerful football nations.

She said:

“When Egypt needed justice, there was silence, but when the big names need protection, suddenly, the system wakes up. To the FIFA president, explain why football feels like it belongs to the powerful and not the brave.”

The football content creator also expressed her disappointment with FIFA over what she described as unfair treatment.

She added:

“FIFA, you should be ashamed.”

Following Egypt’s exit from the tournament, the Egyptian Football Association filed a formal complaint with FIFA over the defeat, accusing officials of “double standards” and questioning decisions made during the match.

The federation has called for an investigation into French referee François Letexier and the VAR team, citing a disallowed goal and penalty appeals that it believes were not properly addressed.

The TikTok video of Haneefah criticising FIFA after Egypt’s World Cup exit is below.

Haneefah Blasts Harry Kane’s Ghana Comments

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Haneefah sent a strong message to England captain Harry Kane after the Bayern Munich striker referred to Ghana as “these types of nations” following the Black Stars’ 0-0 draw with England.

Haneefah suggested that instead of looking down on Ghana’s performance, Kane should acknowledge the team’s efforts.

Source: YEN.com.gh