Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21 Leading Audience Engagement Website ’21

Global site navigation

European-Based TikToker Haneefah Criticises FIFA Over Egypt’s Controversial World Cup Exit
Entertainment

European-Based TikToker Haneefah Criticises FIFA Over Egypt’s Controversial World Cup Exit

by  Ben-oni Blay
2 min read
  • Football content creator Haneefah has criticised FIFA after Egypt’s controversial World Cup exit against Argentina
  • The Liverpool-focused TikToker questioned whether football systems favour powerful teams over African nations
  • Haneefah called on FIFA president Gianni Infantino to address concerns about fairness in the sport going forward

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

European-based football content creator Haneefah has criticised FIFA following Egypt’s controversial World Cup exit against Argentina.

Haneefah, Egypt vs Argentina, FIFA World Cup 2026, Egyptian Football Association, Gianni Infantino, African football
Haneefah has shared her thoughts on Egypt’s World Cup exit, questioning FIFA’s handling of the controversy surrounding the match against Argentina. Image credit: Haneefah/MadrisZone (TikTok & X).
Source: Twitter

The TikToker, known for creating Liverpool-related content, shared her concerns after Egypt lost to Argentina despite taking a 2-0 lead during their match.

Haneefah questions FIFA over Egypt controversy

In a video posted on July 8, 2026, Haneefah questioned how football’s governing systems respond when African teams are involved compared to more powerful football nations.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She said:

“When Egypt needed justice, there was silence, but when the big names need protection, suddenly, the system wakes up. To the FIFA president, explain why football feels like it belongs to the powerful and not the brave.”

Read also

FIFA breaks silence on Argentina vs Egypt controversy after 'rigged' match claims

The football content creator also expressed her disappointment with FIFA over what she described as unfair treatment.

She added:

“FIFA, you should be ashamed.”

Following Egypt’s exit from the tournament, the Egyptian Football Association filed a formal complaint with FIFA over the defeat, accusing officials of “double standards” and questioning decisions made during the match.

The federation has called for an investigation into French referee François Letexier and the VAR team, citing a disallowed goal and penalty appeals that it believes were not properly addressed.

The TikTok video of Haneefah criticising FIFA after Egypt’s World Cup exit is below.

Haneefah Blasts Harry Kane’s Ghana Comments

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Haneefah sent a strong message to England captain Harry Kane after the Bayern Munich striker referred to Ghana as “these types of nations” following the Black Stars’ 0-0 draw with England.

Haneefah suggested that instead of looking down on Ghana’s performance, Kane should acknowledge the team’s efforts.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Ben-oni Blay avatar

Ben-oni Blay (Entertainment Editor) Ben-Oni Quao Blay is an Entertainment Editor at YEN.com.gh with a Master's degree in Journalism from the Ghana Institute of Journalism and a Bachelor of Arts in English from the University of Cape Coast. He has over five years of experience in SEO content creation, digital publishing, and audience analytics. Before joining YEN.com.gh, he served as Lead Content Creator and Writer at the International Filmmakers Association (Germany), where he covered film and entertainment. He holds Google certifications in Digital Marketing and SEO. Contact him at benoni.blay@yen.com.gh.

Hot:
Taiwan female names Yaytseslav Jen wilson Adam pearson