TikToker Ama Parone shared a cryptic photo and message amid the ongoing DJ KA trending video controversy

The post was accompanied by an emotional audio clip referencing being forsaken by those she had helped

Fans flooded the comments section with support, urging her to stay strong amid the ongoing controversy

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Amid the trending DJ KA video saga, TikToker Ama Parone has shared a cryptic post that has left many fans concerned.

Ama Parone shares a cryptic message amid the ongoing DJ KA trending video saga, drawing an outpouring of support from fans. Image credit: Ama Parone/DJ KA.

Source: Instagram

The post comes as speculation continues to swirl online linking her to the controversy surrounding Kessben FM presenter DJ KA.

The development follows an earlier post in which Ama Parone posted a photo of herself in a Black Stars jersey beside a luxury car, captioned with an emotional plea that hinted at a traumatic experience linked to a video circulating online.

That post, published on July 22, 2026, also drew mixed reactions from followers, with many reaching out to offer her support and words of encouragement.

Ama Parone's cryptic post emerges

In a post shared on the TikTok handle @Amaparonetv, the radio presenter shared an image of herself dressed in a fitted navy dress and heels, walking through what appears to be an office car park.

Although there was no caption on the post, the video had an attached sound.

The words from the sound were:

"Whatever we feared has happened to us already. So we are not surprised by any other thing. We have been forsaken even by those we helped. So nothing scares us."

Ama Parone's cryptic TikTok post amid the ongoing DJ KA video is shown below.

Fans react with support for Ama Parone

The post drew a largely supportive response, with many followers reaching out with words of encouragement.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below.

SHE_LOVES_SHATTAWALE wrote:

"Dear daughter as a mother I will tell u the truth as I will tell my child. We all make mistakes as young girls, but we learn, pray and move on. To them it's a disgrace but trust me the outcome will be a blessing. Take care and pls focus on whatever u doing in life. What hasn't happened before in this world. We love both of u. He is my good friend. It's well. You are beautifully made by God."

BABY DATCH said:

"A fool sees the downfall of another man as a topic of discussion. But the wise sees it as a warning to himself."

Choice Podcast commented:

"We are all sinners. Do you know what others are doing behind close doors? My lady chill."

Flora added:

"It's funny how people judge people for the same sin they commit in private. We judge others for doing the sins we aren't comfortable doing, but we do worse that we think is good for us."

Kwaku Manu blasts Ghanaians over DJ KA reaction

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, actor and entrepreneur Kwaku Manu criticised Ghanaians for what he called a hypocritical reaction to DJ KA's alleged leaked video.

Speaking during a TikTok live session, Manu questioned the moral authority of those attacking DJ KA online, pointing to the double standards in how such situations are often judged.

Source: YEN.com.gh