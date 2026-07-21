A viral video posted on July 21, 2026, showed a Russian Instagram user approaching and filming a woman at Garden City in Nairobi without her knowledge

The man, who goes by @slaythailandasia, used Meta smart glasses designed to record discreetly while posing as ordinary eyewear

Kenyans flooded the comments section with warnings and sharp criticism after the footage circulated widely on social media

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A Russian content creator operating under the Instagram handle @slaythailandasia has ignited an online storm in Kenya after video footage surfaced showing him covertly filming a woman at a public space in Nairobi using Meta smart glasses.

The clip, uploaded on 21 July 2026, carried the on-screen caption "RIZZ: FIRST DAY IN AFRICA" and appeared to have been recorded at Garden City. In it, the man walks up to a woman seated outdoors, strikes up a flirtatious conversation, identifies himself as Russian, asks her name, and tries to exchange Instagram contacts. The woman gives no indication she is aware the interaction is being captured on camera.

Meta smart glasses used to film without consent

The device at the centre of the controversy is a pair of Meta smart glasses, a wearable technology product built to resemble standard eyewear while housing a discreet built-in camera capable of recording video. The man appears to be participating in a social media trend in which creators use the glasses to document street-style flirtation or so-called "rizz" challenges involving unsuspecting members of the public, before posting the clips online for views.

Kenyan internet users reacted swiftly, with many having already seen comparable footage involving foreign nationals filming local women without permission. The backlash was a mix of anger, humour and sharp social critique, directed both at the Russian creator and, in some instances, at the women filmed.

@ree_mwaka_ree warned the man directly: "Your in a wrong country recording people without permission don't try rubbish in Kenya your account will disappear be ask your fellow Russian guy 😁😁😁😁."

@dave_jugz kept it short: "Spare our kasongo girls."

@tankemp1re asked: "Is that easy in South Africa?"

@dopiksphotography took aim at the women involved: "Halafufu Wakenya tabia zenu za kwenda mbele wakiwauliza mna pretend that your from Tz that's bad manners 🤣🤣🤣."

The Same Creator Had Previously Filmed Kenyan Women in Thailand

Before arriving in Nairobi, the man had posted content from Thailand featuring Kenyan women he encountered during his trip. Those videos showed him complimenting them, asking where they were from, and requesting to follow them on Instagram. Some clips showed him kissing the women on camera.

Kenya has seen a wave of controversy in recent years over wearable recording devices being used in public spaces, with previous incidents involving foreign nationals filming local women sparking widespread debate around consent and privacy in the age of social media content creation.

Source: YEN.com.gh