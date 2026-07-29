A Nigerian internet fraudster received a five-year prison sentence in the United States over wire fraud and money laundering conspiracy

Afeez Adewale became the third suspect to be sentenced in connection with a cybercrime scheme tied to the death of a young American man

A federal judge in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania handed down the 60-month sentence to the online fraudster on Friday, July 24, 2026

A Nigerian internet fraudster, Afeez Adewale, has been sentenced to five years in prison by a United States federal court for his role in a money laundering and cybercrime scheme connected to the death of a young man in Pennsylvania.

A US court jails fraudster Afeez Adewale for five years for money laundering and cybercrimes linked to an American man’s death. Photo source: KARRASTOCK/Getty Images, Motortion/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

United States District Judge Joel Slomsky imposed the 60-month sentence and three years of supervised release on Friday, July 24, 2026, in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, according to a press statement published by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Why was Afeez Adewale jailed in US?

Adewale was convicted on charges of money laundering conspiracy and wire fraud after being extradited from Nigeria to the US in February 2026.

The Nigerian fraudster had also pleaded guilty to the charges levelled against him during a court appearance in April 2026.

Adewale was arrested in Nigeria on August 17, 2023, as part of a wider operation with the FBI to apprehend sexual extortionists targeting victims in the United States.

Prosecutors established that Adewale participated in both the wire fraud scheme and the laundering of proceeds generated through the criminal enterprise.

Adewale is the third Nigerian national to receive a custodial sentence in connection with this particular fraud operation, which targeted a young American whose death has been linked to their illegal scheme.

His co-defendants, Imoleayo Samuel Aina, aka “Alice Dave", 27, and Samuel Olasunkanmi Abiodun, 26, were extradited to the U.S. in August 2024.

Abiodun pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy and wire fraud and was sentenced by Judge Slomsky in June 2025 to five years in prison.

Aina later pleaded guilty to cyberstalking, interstate threat to injure reputation, receiving proceeds of extortion, money laundering conspiracy, and wire fraud, and was sentenced by Judge Slomsky in October 2025 to six years in prison.

The case forms part of a broader federal prosecution in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania targeting suspects involved in coordinated online extortion.

The conviction reflects the increasingly serious consequences facing individuals who participate in cyber fraud operations targeting victims abroad.

The Instagram post detailing the sentencing of internet fraudster Afeez Adewale is below:

Ghanaian fraudster Derrick Van Yeboah jailed

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted facts about Derrick Van Yeboah, a 41-year-old Ghanaian national recently sentenced to 85 months in federal prison in the United States for his involvement in a staggering $100 million romance scam.

The convicted fraudster was among a syndicate which allegedly included businessman Kofi Boat that had been extradited from Ghana in 2025.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Source: YEN.com.gh