England captain Harry Kane sparked controversy after calling Ghana 'these types of nations' after the Black Stars' World Cup draw with the Three Lions

Popular football content creator Haneefah, known as LFC girl, said she lost some respect for the Bayern Munich striker after his post-match comments

Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kwaku Bonsam also went viral after fans linked his pre-match vow to stop Kane to the striker failing to score in the game

Popular football content creator Haneefah, widely known as LFC girl, has taken aim at England captain Harry Kane over remarks he made following his side's goalless draw with Ghana at the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, June 23, 2026.

Content creator Haneefah, aka LFC Girl, responds to Harry Kane's criticism of Ghana's style of play at the 2026 World Cup. Image credit: LFC Girl/ Center Goals (TikTok & X)

Source: Twitter

The match, played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, ended in a 0-0 draw as Ghana's Black Stars produced a disciplined defensive performance to hold one of the tournament's most decorated teams.

Kane struggled to make an impact throughout the 90 minutes and wasted a close-range opportunity in the dying moments that could have won the game for England.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Harry Kane remarked that Ghana were one of 'these types of nations', suggesting they were content with a draw and focused on wasting time.

"I think whenever you come against these types of nations where they are looking for a kind of a 0-0 like they did today, they are looking to waste a bit of time and win fouls."

The comments drew immediate and widespread backlash in Ghana, with many describing them as disrespectful and condescending.

Kane's failure to score also drew attention to Ghanaian spiritualist Nana Kweku Bonsam, who had made headlines before the game after publicly claiming he would use his powers to stop the Bayern Munich striker from having any impact on the match.

The X post of Kweku Bonsam promising to stop Harry Kane ahead of Ghana's World Cup clash with England is below.

Content creator Haneefah blasts Harry Kane

Reacting to Kane's comments on her TikTok page, which has close to a million followers, Haneefah said she had lost some respect for the England striker.

She argued that instead of criticising Ghana's style of play, the captain should reflect on his own team's inability to break down the Black Stars despite the names at their disposal.

"Harry Kane, my respect went out the door a little bit, yeah. Because what do you mean England could have won? What do you mean 'these types of nations?' Brother, Ghana stood in front of England for 90 minutes and said, 'You're not walking through here.' You had the names and ball, but Ghana had the heart."

The TikTok video of Haneefah's reaction to Harry Kane's divisive comments about Ghana is below.

Fans react to Haneefah's Harry Kane video

Haneefah's reaction video drew its own wave of responses, with many fans applauding her for standing up for Ghana and calling out Kane's choice of words.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments.

mr_spoil_her wrote:

"I was a fan of Harry Kane but this interview has changed my mind."

Journey To The Truth said:

"Who is this woman? Salute! I respect you."

Portia Awuah indicated:

"Could have easily won is wild, with shots flying to the moon and yet no goal."

irishalan79 commented:

"They defended too much and wouldn't let me score — Harry Kane."

dino added:

"As a Ugandan, we are proud of you Ghana. Well done brothers."

rea indicated:

"Well said. I love this girl cos she's always being honest on everything."

Harry Kane faces criticism after his comments about Ghana's defensive approach at the 2026 World Cup backfired. Image credit: Centre goals/Black Stars (X).

Source: Twitter

Yaw Dabo meets Bellingham at 2026 World Cup

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo met Jude Bellingham following Ghana's draw with the Three Lions at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

In a video shared by Dabo, Bellingham was seen warmly greeting the actor, referring to him as 'the man' while affectionately patting him during their interaction.

The heartwarming exchange sparked reactions on social media, with some fans joking that Bellingham was treating Dabo like his younger brother or a child.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh