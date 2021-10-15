Wendy Laryea wows fans with dazzling African print fashion in photos

Wendy Laryea has stunned many of her fans and followers with a set of new photos

The on-screen personality was seen in the photo beaming with smiles in an African print outfit

Wendy Laryea always finds ways to win hearts online with her photos

Award-winning Ghanaian on-screen personality, Wendy Laryea, has warmed many hearts on social media with her latest photos which have caught the eyes of netizens.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the pretty journalist, Wendy Laryea was seen beaming with her pretty smile while posing in African print fashion.

She was seen posing in what looks like polished cotton outfit which was 'garnished' with some African-print material.

Wendy Laryea photos. Source: Instagram/@w.laryea

Source: Instagram

Wendy Laryea was seen standing in front of a background with her arms folded while looking directly into the camera.

Another photo saw her touching her hair while showing off her usual smile.

After posting the photos, Wendy Laryea captioned one of them with the day of the week - Friday.

Many fans and followers of the newscaster took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on her.

mannersonpointsoe came in with the comment: "Beautiful princess"

geralddees246gmail.com7 had this to say: "Good morning Queen. Happy Friday to you! Enjoy your day! Have a wonderful blessed day"

jeffmorgandangelo wrote: "Great woman"

Radio and TV star iamtimakumkum also popped up in the comment section with: "My Laryea"

There were many such comments that prove that Wendy Laryea is loved beyond measure by her teeming fans and followers.

Source: Yen.com.gh