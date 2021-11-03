From UK with love: Wendy Laryea dazzles in new photos; fans react massively

Wendy Laryea has mesmerized her fans and followers with a set of new photos

The on-screen personality was seen in the photo beaming with smiles in her outfit

Wendy Laryea always finds ways to win hearts online with her photos

Award-winning Ghanaian on-screen personality, Wendy Laryea, has warmed many hearts with her new photos which have caught the eyes of many online.

In the photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram page of the pretty journalist, Wendy Laryea was seen beaming with her pretty smile while posing in African print fashion.

She was seen posing in what looked like a photo studio as she beamed with her usual smiles for all to see.

Wendy Laryea was seen standing in front of an ash background with one of her arms placed on her tummy while looking in the direction of the camera.

After posting the photo, Wendy Laryea captioned it:

"The glory of the latter is greater than the former"

Fans of Wendy Laryea react to the photos

Many fans took to the comment section to shower glowing comments on Wendy Laryea.

Newscaster ayisha_yakubuu came in with the comment:

"Love the outfit"

ewurapardikie took us to church with her comment:

"The blessing is here, is all here!"

claud_food_exports also noted:

"The Blessing is all here.....Enjoy an Overflow!"

