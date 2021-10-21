Die-hard fan of Shatta Wale Composes Patwah song Demanding his Release

An unhappy fan of Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has released a song in an attempt to help get him released

The young man who made the song in Patwah called Shatta the individual who controls the youth and also labelled him the dancehall king of Africa

Interesting thoughts from Ghanaians were poured in the comment section of the post and YEN compiled a number of them

A young man who from all indications, loves Shatta Wale to bits, has created a song to demand the freedom of the dancehall artiste.

As YEN.com.gh has reported, Shatta Wale was arraigned before an Accra Circuit on Thursday, October 21, 2021, following his arrest on Tuesday.

Three others, Kojo Owusu Koranteng a.k.a. Nana Dope, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator, who have been charged for abetment have also been sentenced to one week remand in police custody.

Collage of Shatta Wale and his die-hard fan Photo credit: @Shattawalenima/Instagram; @Csexier/Twitter

Source: UGC

In the song, the young man described Shatta Wale as the person who controls the youth as well as the dancehall king of Africa, before adding the 'freedom' bit.

How Ghanaians feel about the song

As expected, several people who saw the video decided to rush into the comment section to pour out their feelings.

YEN.com.gh selected some interesting ones.

@SMMANAGER4 replying to @CSexier who posted the video, said he would love to give the young man a feature:

I go ft this legend for my GIFT OF GOD ALBUM

@ghettogod9 confused a few people with his comment:

Sark fan wey dey talk this??

@The_Apha who also replied to @CSexier opined that the song was not going to go too far.

E no go reach anywhere

How many Ghanaians wanted Shatta's arrest

Interestingly, a lot of Ghanaians were angry with the musician Shatta Wale for pulling a stunt on the whole country with his fake shooting report.

This came after the rainy evening of Monday, October 18, 2021, when news went viral that Shatta Wale had been shot by some unknown gunmen at his East Legon mansion.

The report spread like wildfire, prompting the Ghana police to launch an investigation into it only to have found it to be a social media prank.

Source: Yen.com.gh