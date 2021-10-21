Many followers and fans of Shatta Wale are expressing their displeasure at the news of his arrest and remand

Shatta Wale had pulled a hoax faking his own shooting, which caught the attention of the police who investigated and found it to be false

Currently, the artiste is set to serve a week's time in remand but his fans want that to be called off immediately

Loves of famous Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, have launched a protest on Twitter demanding his release after he was remanded on Thursday October 21, in the afternoon.

As YEN.com.gh has reported, Shatta Wale was arraigned before an Accra Circuit on Thursday, October 21, 2021, in court following his arrest on Tuesday.

Three others, Kojo Owusu Koranteng a.k.a. Nana Dope, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator, who have been charged for abetment have also been sentenced to one week remand in police custody.

Upon hearing the news, die-hard fans of the artiste have been expressing their displeasure online in different ways.

Some of their reactions

One of the main icons to join the online protest was singer Kwaw Kese. He prayed that Shatta would not be treated like he was back in the day and asked for his release.

@Yadark4 indicated that everyone should be human by joining in the call for Shatta Wale's immediate release.

@Blanco_gh who also joined the hashtag demanding the release of the artiste, added that Shatta could have done something about the situation if he wanted to.

@shattabaconfirm was highly displeased with people who rejoiced over Shatta's arrest, indicating that a prank does not warrant such a grave

How many Ghanaians wanted Shatta's arrest

Interestingly, a lot of Ghanaians were angry with the musician Shatta Wale for pulling a stunt on the whole country with his fake shooting report.

This came after the rainy evening of Monday, October 18, 2021, when news went viral that Shatta Wale had been shot by some unknown gunmen at his East Legon mansion.

The report spread like wildfire, prompting the Ghana police to launch an investigation into it only to have found it to be a social media prank.

