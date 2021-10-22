Medikal will appear in court today following his arrest on Thursday evening

The rapper was for allegedly brandishing a gun in a video on social media

He was denied bail and reportedly transferred from the Accra Police Command to a different police station

Ghanaian rapper Medikal, born Samuel Adu Frimpong, is set to appear in court following his arrest on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

According to a Citinewsroom report, Medikal will be arraigned before court today, Friday, October 22, 2021.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Medikal was arrested on Thursday evening for allegedly brandishing a gun on social media.

He was denied a police inquiry bail and thus spent the night in the police cells.

Initially taken to the Accra Regional Command, Citinewsroom's report indicated that the rapper was transferred to an unknown police cell after being denied bail.

