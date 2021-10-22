Actress and TV presenter Sika Osei has got married in a beautiful traditional marriage ceremony.

Sika Osei got married to her handsome fiance at a lavish ceremony held in Accra on Thursday, October 21, 2021.

YEN.com.gh reported on some of the first videos from the wedding on Thursday.

Sika Osei has got married in a lavish traditional wedding Photo source: @jemaphotograghy

Following our report, more photos have popped up from Sika Osei's wedding. The photos show many beautiful moments of the bride and groom.

Swipe below to see some of the photos as sighted on the Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa:

Sika Osei's engagement

The wedding of Sika Osei comes just a month after she announced her engagement to her fiancé.

As earlier reported by YEN.com.gh, Sika dropped a pre-wedding photo in September and wrote in the caption that she finally said yes to her heartthrob.

Her post triggered massive reactions, as her colleague industry players congratulated and wished her well.

Who is Sika Osei?

Sika Osei is an actress, producer, TV personality, and a brand influencer for many brands including L'Oreal, Airtel Tigo, and Woodin.

She has worked as a voice-over artiste in many TV commercials and often host red carpet events with her recent one being the 2021 the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

She recently joined TV3 as one of the co-hosts of the Ladies Circle.

