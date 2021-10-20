Fella Makafui has broken down over Shatta Wale's arrest after his fake shooting reports

She has started a #freeshattawale campaign in a bid to get the musician released from police custody

Many people have reacted to the post and have strongly disagreed with her

Rapper Medikal’s wife, Fella Makafui, has started a #freeshattawale campaign following his arrest over his fake shooting report.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui wrote that she was very hurt over the arrest, and called for Shatta Wale’s immediate release.

He described Shatta Wale as a “King Forever”, whose light cannot be dimmed no matter what.

Reaction

Fella Makafui’s post has triggered massive reactions from fans, with many angry with her.

Some wrote in the Akan language that she should stop fooling, while others called her “concert”.

See some of the comment sampled by YEN.com.gh:

diggle25: “Gyai gyimie nu.”

fanpage_gyakie: “We fixing the country maame.”

mharmekhay: “Free who? Osseeyyy Dampare.”

scott4trealghtv: “Wait oo free who.”

affemgh: “Do you know the era in which you are now. If you commit you go in try it yourself and see. People take things for granted.”

ghansah.ekow: “This is not any issue bia. Wey u Dey come tlk free wale SMH.”

busybrainonline: “Concert.”

ghansah.ekow: “Masa sleep.”

addomurphy: “You are mad for saying that.”

bertha_babs: “Thank you IGP.”

choice.eric: “If clout was a person.”

kobbi_west: “Stop fooling.”

nananyarko47: “See her to.”

wop_will: “Are you happy with the actions he takes sometimes ??? You should see this in the bigger picture.”

charllotekorle7: “If you don't stop this nonsense aaa wahu.mtcheeeww.”

Alleged shooting story

Shatta shook Ghana with his shooting report. He was reported to have been shot by some unknown gunmen at his East Legon mansion on Monday, October 18, 2021, just a day after celebrating his birthday.

This has been confirmed by his spokesperson, Nana Dope.

Video of how prophet predicted Shatta Wale's shooting

Meanwhile, Bishop Stephen Akwasi, known popularly as Jesus Ahuofe had predicted earlier that Shatta Wale would be shot.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, the bishop mentioned that Shatta Wale would be shot Monday, October 18, 2021, and that would lead to his death. Perhaps, he pulled this stunt to 'fool' the pastor as well.

Shatta Wale and PA Nana Dope arrested

The police have arrested Shatta Wale and his PA, Nana Dope, over the fake shooting report.

YEN.com.gh earlier published photos of Shatta Wale in handcuffs at the police station.

