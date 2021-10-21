Dancehall musician Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has been remanded into police custody for one week.

Shatta Wale was arraigned before an Accra Circuit on Thursday,, October 21, 2021, in court following his arrest on Tuesday.

According to a Citinewsroom report, Shatta Wale pleaded not guilty to the charge of publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

Shatta Wale has been remanded by a circuit court Photo source: @ghhyper

Source: Instagram

Three others, Kojo Owusu Koranteng a.k.a. Nana Dope, Idris Yusif, and Eric Venator, who have been charged for abetment have also been sentenced to one week remand in police custody.

A video has popped up showing Shatta Wale's appearance in court. He arrived in a white outfit and was ushered out of the police van by police personnel.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Source: Yen