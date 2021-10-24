Actress Kafui Danku has uploaded new photos from a recent outing with her daughter Baby Lorde on Instagram

The duo attended a Fantasy Fair at the Woodbine Shopping Centre in Toronto, Canada

Fans and followers of the entertainer have shared their compliments under her post

Actress and producer, Kafui Danku, has released photos from a recent outing with her first and only daughter Baby Lorde.

The actress decided to give her fans and followers a glimpse of their fun-filled day at the indoor amusement park with 12 full-size rides.

Danku took to her Instagram account to upload photos showing her beautiful daughter having the best time of her life.

Sharing the frames, the famous Ghanaian actress wrote:

''#aboutyesterday #FantasyFair @babylordethefirst.''

As expected, her fans and followers soon headed to the comment section to share their compliments.

In a previous post on social media, the actress posed with her children, Baby Lorde and son Titan.

She uploaded the snaps on Instagram with just a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Kafui Danku posed with her adorable children sporting casual outfits at what appears to be their home in Toronto, Canada.

