Singer Wendy Shay thrilled patrons at Ghana to the World concert on Saturday, October 23

The event came off at Terminal 5 in New York in the United States

The RuffTown Records artiste performed her hit song, Astalavista

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Singer Wendy Shay turned heads around with her electrifying and show-stopping performance at Ghana to the World concert on Saturday, October 23.

The event came off at Terminal 5 in New York, with acclaimed and fast-rising Afrobeats talents from Ghana performing on the night.

Wendy Shay, real name Wendy Asiamah Addo, sent the crowd into a frenzy with her hit song, Astalavista.

Wendy Shay Heats the Stage with Powerful Performance at Ghana to the World Concert Photo credit: Phylx Entertainment News

Source: Instagram

The RuffTown Records artiste stormed the stage in an all-white outfit that firmly held her hourglass figure. She did not surprise with her performance as she has delivered electrifying acts at major events.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The Heat singer sustained her energy and kept the crowd entertained throughout her performance on stage.

Other fast emerging musicians from Ghana, including Kofi Jamar, Yaw Tog, and Kweku Smoke, also entertained patrons with show-stopping hit bangers.

Click to watch the video:

Yaa Jackson Gives Free Show

Meanwhile, Ghanaian singer, Yaa Jackson, real name Maame Yaa Konadu Jackson, had a wardrobe malfunction during her performance at Djwobeti's birthday jam.

Born Ishmael Baah, Djwobeti42, an on-air disc jockey artiste at Hitz FM and Joy FM, clocked a year older in September, and he celebrated it in grand style with an event that saw the likes of Yaa Jackson in attendance.

During her performance on stage, Yaa Jackson, also an actress, did not bring her experience as a movie star to bear when she had the wardrobe malfunction, making it obvious she had a situation on stage.

Source: Yen Newspaper