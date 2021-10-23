A woman angrily confronted his boyfriend after she spotted him grinding on another woman who is said to be his side chick

The woman can be seen in a video fuming as she approached and shoved her boyfriend and confronted the other lady

She exchanges words with him and punched him in the face

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A video of a woman's angry reaction towards her boyfriend, who was grinding on his alleged side chick while they were revelling on a boat, has emerged on social media.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on ghanagossip2, the man can be seen busily gyrating behind his alleged side chick as they freely danced and enjoyed themselves.

While still grinding on the woman, his girlfriend angrily approaches them, shoving him and confronting her rival in the clip.

Angry Lady Fights Boyfriend as He Grinds His Alleged Side Chick in Video; Punches Him in the Face Photo credit: ghanagossip2

Source: Instagram

The man, who nearly fell, quickly stood on his feet and rushed towards his girlfriend to restrain her from attacking his alleged side chick.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Following the confrontation with the other woman, the man's girlfriend angrily exchanged words and punched him in the face.

Watch the video below:

Couple Serves 'Gari Soaking' to Guests at Their Wedding Reception

Meanwhile, a newly wedded couple served guests with what is commonly known as 'gari soaking' and some soft drinks at their wedding reception.

The yet-to-be-identified couple defied the trends of rich buffets often seen at expensive weddings lately by cutting their coat according to their cloth.

They served guests who attended their marriage reception with gari, groundnut, and soft drinks.

Source: Yen