Some law students who failed their papers are suing the general legal council

These students feel betrayed by high failure cases

There was a weekly protest by traumatized students

Half of the LLB owners who have been barred from entering the Ghana School of Law to study professionalism have dragged the General Legal Council to court.

Students say in their writings that their basic human rights are violated by the governing body.

They failed their law exams and now are suing the legal council of Makola.

He therefore petitioned the Human Rights Unit in the Accra High Court to force the Ghana School of Law to enter the institute, as he has obtained the required pass marks (50%) in the entrance examination.

143 complainants are part of 499 rejected entries. Despite the 50% pass rate, the school published a retrospective statement stating that only those securing at least 50% in each of the two categories would be considered for admission.

He then submitted to Parliament a list of petitions approved by the Speaker and junior leader Haruna Idrisu on behalf of the Presidency.

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo said there was no place where students were denied admission to law school, which he said was a bad situation.

“At the moment, they have no place in law school, and that is a problem. There are many more people who have fallen into the same pit before them. It is possible that the group has decided to speak up,” he told Peace FM on Thursday. told.

The President explained that the situation does not suit the country.

