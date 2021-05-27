Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has swept some fans off their feet in one African mall

Many people who were at the mall all rushed out to see Jackie and to take photos of her

The actress was overwhelmed by the love shown her that she was dumbfounded and could only wave at her fans

Popular Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, has caused massive traffic at a mall in one African country as everyone around wanted to catch a glimpse of her.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the people, numbering over two hundred, are seen rushing to also take photos of the screen diva.

Jackie had just been driven to the mall and in the video, some people, perhaps those who invited her, were there to welcome her.

A collage of Jackie Appiah and the mob she encountered. Photo credit: @anythinggh/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Due to the teeming crowd, some men are seen shielding Jackie as she gorgeously waved at the crowd with her cheerful smile.

YEN.com.gh cannot say exactly where this happened, but it looks like Liberia, where the actress had visited recently.

One person commenting on the happenings in the video wondered why the people were all over Jackie and asked if they miss her or are just showing her too much love.

Reaction

paul.abbey.319: "Why, have they seen her for long?? Or just too much love."

Another person wrote that Jackie is so much loved that she brought the mall to a standstill:

anythinggh: "Jackie Appiah is super loved in Africa... see how a mall comes to a standstill for her"

Nigerian actor blocks road for Jackie Appiah

Meanwhile, Jackie was in the news recently for similarly causing traffic in Nigeria.

One actor, Prince Nwafor, was so pleased to see Jackie that he jumped out of his car to speak with her.

Jackie has been classified as one of the Ghanaian actresses with class, dignity, and self-respect.

She is also beautiful naturally without makeup and wigs as YEN.com.gh published such a video showing Jackie's real beauty.

In other news, actress Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mensah, have also caused traffic at the Dubai airport when workers surrounded them for photos.

The bubbly actress also received a beautiful gift from the management of the hotel where she lodged in Dubai.

