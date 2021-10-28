Meghan Markle was invited on a popular kids' YouTube channel to read her book, The Bench

Meghan explained the reason she wrote the book and detailed why it's illustrated a certain way

In the three minute video, she calmly read to those watching while seated in her beautiful garden

Meghan Markle recently made a guest appearance on the YouTube Channel, Brightly Storytime, which is an online series for children where their favourite stories are read by celebrities and authors.

She was invited to read her book, The Bench, to the channel's 100k subscribers and was pictured sitting in her gorgeous garden.

Meghan was invited to read her book 'The Bench' on a popular YouTube Channel. Image: Brightly Storytime/YouTube

Source: UGC

In an article published by Just Jared, The Duchess of Sussex shared that the story was inspired by her two closest people - husband Prince Harry and and their son Archie.

She started off the video introducing herself with her royal title and then went on to speak more about the book, saying:

“I wrote this as a poem for my husband and our son, Archie, and then turned it into a book so you could enjoy it too.”

After her reading, Meghan ended the video saying she hopes those listening find their own special place, such as bench or chair, and share it with someone they love.

