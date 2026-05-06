Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has reshared a video of him reportedly prophesying doom about the NDC’s Mahama government, claiming to have been fulfilled

In a resurfaced footage, the Ghanaian clergyman prophesied that there was an attempt to sabotage the ruling government, targeting the Road Ministry

Ghanaians have thronged the comments of the supposed video to share their varied opinions, with some praising him over his reported fulfilled prediction

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei has expressed his joy after his prophecy about the NDC government was reportedly fulfilled.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei's prophecy about Ghana's Road Ministry reportedly fulfilled. Image credit: Telvin Sowah Adjei, John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

On May 4, 2026, the Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, expressed deep frustration over the performance of Maripoma Enterprise Limited regarding government contracts.

In a viral video, the Minister slammed the contractors for failing to complete several projects assigned to them over the past five years.

During a project inspection, the Minister questioned the firm’s track record, noting that they frequently take on new projects without finishing existing ones.

He specifically mentioned the feeder roads as an example of contracts that have remained unfinished for a long duration.

Addressing the Wenchi Sawla Lot 7 road project, the Minister demanded that the company complete 20% of the remaining work within the next two months.

He warned that the government would not hesitate to terminate their contract if they failed to meet this target.

The YouTube video of the Road Minister is below:

Prophet Telvin's prophecy on Ghana's roads resurfaces

Following the confrontation with the Road Minister, Prophet Telvin has taken to his TikTok page to share a purported old video from an interview he had on Accra FM, where he was believed to have prophesied about a sabotage that might hit Ghana's Road Ministry, claiming the prediction has been materialised.

In the supposed video, Prophet Telvin Sowah stated that there was an attempt to make the ruling government unpopular, adding that if the ministry doesn't take quick action, President John Dramani Mahama would be cutting sod for road projects not properly constructed.

“The Road Minister should get to the root of every project. They might complete their big push project, but it would all be sand. That is the game some people would be playing with them. The sabotage may be so massive that the president might be cutting sod under things he does not know, if care is not taken,” he said.

“The need to be on grounds and make sure everything is properly done because the sabotage that is coming is a very big problem,” he added.

The TikTok video of Prophet Telvin's prophecy about the NDC government is below:

Reactions to Prophet Telvin's purported fulfilled prophecy

YEN.com.gh compiled social media comments after the supposed old video of Prophet Telvin resurfaced.

Apex_moltivation weoy:

“I just hope the government will get off their high horse and listen to your prophecies. It will save the nation.”

Regidee wrote:

“This was quick oo, God bless you, Papa, for your prophecies.”

Frank Tettey wrote:

“Wo y3 odii. Your prophecies always come to pass.”

Jamie Zanny wrote:

“This is the proof when a Prophet wakes from his lowly sleep to guide a nation.”

The Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, expressed deep frustration over the performance of Maripoma Enterprise Limited regarding government contracts. Image credit: 1957news

Source: Facebook

Telvin Sowah prophesies Arsenal-Manchester City clash

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Prophet Telvin Sowah prophesied the outcome of the English Premier League clash between Arsenal and Manchester City.

He warned Arsenal that the match against Manchester City on April 19 would be tough and hinted at a potential obstacle for the Gunners’ EPL ambitions.

Source: YEN.com.gh