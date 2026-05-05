Ghanaian businessman Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong donated a 600-bed ultra-modern dormitory to his alma mater, PRESEC Legon, on his 60th birthday on May 5, 2026

The Special Group Company Chairman arrived at the school with Dr Osei Kwame Despite for the official commissioning of the world-class facility, which went viral online

The building, set to be christened Ofori Sarpong House, drew widespread admiration after a video showing its modern interior and toilet facilities circulated on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

A video showing the ultra-modern 600-bed dormitory constructed by celebrated Ghanaian businessman, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, for PRESEC Legon has gone viral.

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong Donates 600-Bed Ultra-Modern Dormitory to PRESEC Legon on His 60th Birthday

Source: Instagram

The founder and Chairman of the Special Group of Companies turned 60 years old on Tuesday, May 5, 2026.

To mark the day, he visited his alma mater, the Presbyterian Boys Senior High School (PRESEC) in Legon, Accra, to donate a new building to the institution.

He arrived at the school in a brand-new vehicle on May 5, accompanied by associates, including Dr Osei Kwame Despite, for the official commissioning of the facility.

Ofori Sarpong House at PRESEC surfaces

The 600-bed world-class, ultra-modern facility is expected to be christened as Ofori Sarpong House in honour of the businessman.

Ahead of its commissioning, Gossips24TV shared a video on social media, giving Ghanaians a glimpse of the majesty of the dormitory, which is certain to be one of the best in the country.

The massive two-storey building could be seen decked out in decorative materials for the celebratory occasion.

Gossips24TV also showed a glimpse of its washroom facilities, which looked neat and modern.

The video gave a quick glimpse of the building, stirring positive reactions on social media.

Below is the Instagram video shared by Gossips24TV.

Mzbel praises Ofori Sarpong’s philanthropy

Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong’s donation occurred days after veteran singer Mzbel praised him for being a billionaire worthy of emulation.

On Saturday, May 2, Mzbel appeared on United Showbiz on UTV and joined the panel in praising the businessman before his birthday.

She praised him as one of the few billionaires in Ghana who engages in philanthropy and described it as worthy of emulation.

“He is doing a lot, he is doing great things, at PRESEC, on social media, and on television, we see all he does. So I hope his benevolence sets an example for others to follow. If we had more billionaires like him in the country, a lot of suffering would be eliminated. So we wish him well, wisdom, and more. Whatever he yearns for on this earth, may God open the way for him to achieve it and more,” she added.

Below is a Twitter video of Mzbel eulogising Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong.

Despite and other members of the East Legon Executive Club gift Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong premium alcoholic beverages ahead of his 60th birthday. Image credit: @kennedyosei

Source: Instagram

East Legon Executives donate to Ofori Sarpong

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the East Legon Executive club donated to Ernest Ofori Sarpong ahead of his 60th birthday celebrations.

The members presented him with expensive alcoholic beverages so he could use them to serve guests during the celebration on May 5.

Source: YEN.com.gh