Cristiano Ronaldo already has four children; Cristiano Junior, Eva and Mateo, four, and three-year-old Alana Martina

The Manchester United star on Thursday, October 28 announced he was expecting another set of twins with Georgina

In 2017, he admitted he "hoped to have more children" in an interview

Cristiano Ronaldo has made a delightful announcement - that he and his partner Georgina Rodriguez are expecting twins.

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to become a father of seven as he announced he is expecting twins via Instagram. Photo by Alex Livesey.

The 36-year old made the revelation on his social media where he shared a cute snap of himself and Georgina holding their baby scans.

“Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can’t wait to meet you,” Ronaldo captioned the photo.

It has since been revealed that Georgina, 27, is three months pregnant with the twins.

Cristiano already has four children including 11-year old Cristiano Jnr whom he had with his ex-partner.

He was blessed with twins Eva and Matteo, who were birthed via a surrogate while his three-year-old Alana Martina, was birthed by Georgina.

In 2017, Ronaldo admitted in an interview that he saw himself as a father of many children in the future.

With the upcoming twins in the picture, the Portuguese superstar is now set to become a father of seven.

Ronaldo met his partner Georgina in 2016 when she was working at a Gucci store in Madrid and the pair hit it off in the VIP area of a Dolce & Gabbana event.

Since becoming an item, Georgina has always been by Ronaldo’s side, following him in his football journey from Madrid to Turin with Juventus and now back in England with Manchester United.

Cristiano has on numerous occasions made it obvious that he is a staunch family man as his Instagram is pre dominantly filled with highlights of his time with his partner and children.

In 2019, Ronaldo went on an interview where he admitted to being in love with Georgina as he also expressed his intentions to marry her.

"She helped me so much. Of course, I’m in love with her." Ronaldo said as quoted by The Mirror.

"We’ll be [married] one day, for sure,"

