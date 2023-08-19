Oliver Khan, popularly known as Ship Dealer, in a video, arrived at the Kotoka International Airport with his friend and radio presenter Kankam Boadu

The funny social media sensation, which features as a guest on Kankam Boadu's show on Pure FM, looked fresh and handsome as he touched down in Ghana

Ship Dealer was met at the airport by Appiah Stadium, who teased him and said he was looking nicer than his earlier days before he got famous

Oliver Khan, widely known as Ship Dealer, in a video, made an entrance at Kotoka International Airport from his journey abroad in the company of his close friend and radio host, Kankam Boadu.

The renowned social media personality, known for his humorous commentary and appearances on Kankam Boadu's Pure FM show, arrived in Ghana to a warm reception.

Looking fresh and charming, Ship Dealer's arrival was met with excitement from fans and followers alike. His jovial persona was on full display as he stepped foot on Ghanaian soil. Sporting a dashing cream-coloured suit, he greeted well-wishers with a beaming smile.

Ship Dealer was greeted by Appiah Stadium, a social media sensation also known for his own funny antics. Stadium playfully teased Ship Dealer, commenting on his improved looks since gaining widespread fame. The friendly banter added an extra layer of warmth to the already joyous atmosphere.

Oliver Khan's look impresses many

Many folks were impressed with how good Oliver Khan looked and gave props to Kankam Boadu for contributing positively to his life.

Ibn~Gh said:

Kamkam is doing well for this man but wait untill he get him in the studio!

SayNo wrote:

Everyone needs a friend like BKB he really changed this man’s life

IkeOsagyefo wrote:

May the good Lord continuously bless Mr Kankam.......I salute you all

Oliver Khan travels to Dubai

In a similar story, Kumasi-based radio personality Oliver Kahn, also known as The Ship Dealer, travelled to Dubai to celebrate Easter.

The panellist from Pure FM, who claimed to be a billionaire, shared photos from his Dubai trip on his Facebook page.

Several of these images, spotted by YEN.com.gh, depicted The Ship Dealer striking poses alongside a luxurious Rolls Royce.

