Star actress Yvonne Okoro recently attended the birthday celebration of her niece which turned out to be a family party

The celebration saw the actress having fun with her mother and sisters as they sang and jammed happily

A photo and videos shared by the Okoro also shows her father, her brothers, and other relatives at the party

The actress' videos have got many of her followers on social media admiring and praising her family

Actress Yvonne Okoro has shared a photo and videos of her family as they came together for a celebration.

One of Okoro's nieces turned two years old and the family had a party that turned out to be a big occasion.

The videos shared on the actress' Instagram page show the family having fun and jamming to music at home.

Yvonne Okoro and her family had a family party Photo source: @yvonneokoro

Source: Instagram

In one of the videos, Okoro is spotted singing Akwaboah's Awerekyekye heartily with her mothing joining in.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Another video has the actress singing with her sisters, Roseline and Elizabeth, singing Fireboy DML's Peru song.

The last slide shows a group photo of Okoro's family. Appearing in the photo were Okoro's brothers, sisters, and parents.

Sharing the photo and videos Okoro indicated the family met over the weekend

"Weekend Shenanigans..Happy birthday to my namesake and to my niece. Awerekyekyer3 by @akwaboahmusic and father is and has been one of my favourite songs of all time

When the family gets together its always so much fun..Happy Week everyone," she said.

Reactions

Okoro's videos have got loads of reactions from social media users who have been impressed.

rbj_creative_studio said:

"You this woman you are too nice. Too beautiful."

pharoah.monk said:

"Such an awesome family!"

reginavanhelvert_ said

"Beautiful family ."

lizerazi said:

Amazing voices are a family trait clearly.

imtil_da said:

"Okrrrrr someone started the birth month with some good vibes❤️❤️❤️."

Source: Yen.com.gh