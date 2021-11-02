TV presenter and entrepreneur Deloris Frimpong Manso, popularly known as Delay, always gets her fans excited on social media.

This time, the Delay Show presenter gave her followers a sneak peek into her bedroom in a new photo.

The photo which was shared on Delay's Instagram page on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, showed her in the room lying on a bed.

Delay has shown off her bedroom in new photo

Source: Instagram

Looking pensive, the award-winning presenter had her hand supporting her left chin as she took the selfie.

Sharing the photo, Delay indicated that she had taken the day off to rest because she was feeling tired.

"Day off. Ma bre ankasa ," she captioned the photo.

Reactions from fans

After she posted the photo, Delay's fans took to the comment section to share exciting remarks. While some offered to help her rest, others were astounded by her beauty even without any makeup.

Some of the reactions below:

kelvin_kinwild said:

"Delay you be taste oooooo."

ibrahimkassum61 said:

"@delayghana Natural look ,No makeup .."

jhay_mccurdy said:

"Heerhh..!! Maame yi ho twa.. Delay ma crushi abubu wai."

ebenholi said:

"One woman I always salute, for your awesome and selfless dedications to the upliftment of humanity,, you've worked hard, that a day of rest is much deserving, even God rested to restore energy for subsequent devotions in achieving the desired destination, ho me,, infact delay the day with slumber ."

Source: Yen