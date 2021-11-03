Benedicta Gafah: Actress throws shade at haters as she drops new look in photo

Benedicta Gafah has wowed her fans and followers with her latest photo

The actress was seen wearing a blue bodycon dress as she posed with her back to the camera

Benedicta is noted for dazzling social media with her high sense of fashion and impeccable beauty

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Actress Benedicta Gafah has left her fans and followers with gapped mouths and causing traffic online as she posted a new photo of herself on her official Instagram page.

In the new photo of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Gafah was spotted wearing a bodycon dress with her assets facing the camera.

The pretty actress was standing in what looked like a plush apartment when she posed for the camera to capture the moment for her fans.

Benedicta Gafah photos. Source: Instagram/empress_dictabee

Source: Instagram

After posting the photo, Benedicta Gafah captioned it with a cryptic message to her critics who were copying what she was doing.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

She wrote:

"First they’ll complain about whatever you do ,,then they’ll copy. Just do you ,,the society will adjust"

Fans react to the new photo

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the photo and also showered some words on her.

bathshebamonroe wrote:

"ooh ... amusing"

abrewanana94 came in with the comment:

"I love that"

nanaafeyabenewaah had this to say:

"Body on point sis"

jona_leee was left stunned:

"You are unique and pretty"

i_am_marious had some golden nuggets for Gafah

"that does not count to add or reduce what you are, so stop being concerned about what they think"

There were many comments that showed that Benedicta Gafah's fans were indeed happy to see her slaying on her page.

Bhadext Cona hits back at Kuami Eugene as she 'steals' his music video

Meanwhile, burgeoning Ghanaian female singer, Comfort Sticking, known by the stage name Bhadext Cona, has given Kuami Eugene an alleged 'taste of his own scheme' in her latest video.

The Bolga hitmaker who recently released the official music video for the song appeared to have taken inspiration from Kuami Eugene's Bunker video, released weeks ago.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, both music videos were made into a collage and showed great similarities.

Source: Yen News