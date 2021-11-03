YOLO actor Aaron Adatsi has gone bald, what is called 'sakora' in the local Ghanaian parlance, in a his latest photo

Adatsi showed of his new look on social media with a note that he was going to explain why he cut his hair

Many of his followers including his fiancée Eyram, Giovani Caleb, Prince David Osei, and others have reacted

Young Ghanaian actor Aaron Adatsi has debuted a brand new look in his latest photo on social media.

Adatsi who is popularly known for his role as Cyril in the YOLO TV series has cut his hair to bald style.

In the photo which was shared on Adatsi's Instagram page, the actor was seen wearing a suit while standing in the middle of a room.

YOLO actor has now gone bald Photo source: @aaronadatsi

Source: Instagram

With his back turned to the camera and a phone in his right, Adatsi turned his neck to look into the camera with a stern face.

Sharing the photo, the actor disclosed that he had gone for the bald look for the culture while adding that an explanation was going to come later.

"HIS! Was purposely for the culture. I’ll explain later," he said.

Reactions

With his new look and the caption, Adatsi's photo was bound to get reactions from his followers and it did get.

Leading the reactors was Adatsi's fiancée, Eyram, alongside other stars. YEN.com.gh gathered some of the interesting comments below:

_its_eyramgh indicated that her man's new look was okay:

"Okaaayyy."

giovani.caleb was surprised and amused:

"Ah ."

princedavidosei shouted:

" Walai."

celebrities_arena sounded surprised:

"Ah what my man do you bossu."

maxwelldoe1 seemed to like the new look:

"May you live to see your children's children."

just_jordan202 was waiting for the explanation:

"We'll be waiting for ya explanation tho."

kenwignos said:

"Eeeiii , it's all for the love❤️ of the game❤️."

russianfioghajam was praising the picture:

"Yo Bro ..this pic be Bad."

Source: Yen.com.gh