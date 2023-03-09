Ghanaian musician Sister Deborah posted a picture to her Instagram account celebrating her beautiful mother on women's day

She also posted her mother and close friends, detailing where she took the photos from and the activity they had going on

Netizens have reacted to the posts and wished her and her family a happy life and best wishes in their endeavours

Ghanaian musician Sister Deborah has flaunted her beautiful mother and friends in her Instagram post to celebrate them on International Women's Day.

Sister Derby, as she is mostly called, also described the scene where the photos she had taken with them took place.

Sister Deborah flaunts her mother and siblings on international women's day Photo source: sisterdeborah

Source: Instagram

She detailed that her mum always took her to the beach for fun as a child. But today, she is the one thing her to the beach.

She showed gratitude to her and her siblings for being a part of her life and helping her improve or grow into her current person.

See Sister Deborah's mother's photos below:

Netizens reacted to Sister Deborah's mother's photos on International Women's Day

arbanks_clinton commented:

I really admire you❤️

karikaridiana39 commented;

Happy Women day to my lovable and fashionable role model.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

official_bigdream commented:

Try preg for mdk so that fela go feel some heart break too #revenge

_nutifafa commented:

I’m not in there okay to everyone still

kwamedapaah116 commented:

Happy International Women’s Day to you Deborah. Please check your dm❤️

Sister Deborah reveals that she made GHc140k on Onlyfans

Meanwhile, in another publication by YEN.com.gh, Sister Deborah disclosed how much she made when she joined OnlyFans to share pictures and videos of her naked self online.

She hinted that the platform helped her make a lot of money such that she could cater for her dear mother's needs.

She shared more of her OnlyFans experience and how she is cashing out big from the popular social media platform.

She also added that her current boyfriend had been helping her in selecting which videos and photos to use on her platform when working on Onlyfans.

Source: YEN.com.gh