Delay causes stir with 10-year-old throwback photo spending time with Joey B

Delay has taken to social media to share an old photo of herself and Ghanaian musician Joey B

The duo appeared to be at a television station getting ready to go on a show as they posed for the camera

Delay is noted as one of the most successful media personalities in the country and also known for her hard-hitting questions

Multiple award-winning media personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso has taken to social media to share a throwback photo of herself and Ghanaian musician, Joey B.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Delay and Joey B known in real life as Darryl Paa Kwesi Bannerman-Martin were seen posing in what looked like a custom room.

The duo appeared to have been guests at a television station as they either got ready to go on a show or just met up in the room randomly.

Photos of Delay. Source: Instagram/delayghana

Source: Instagram

Delay was seen standing in front of Joey B as she beamed with smiles to have posed with the then rising star.

The Delay Show host was seen wearing a straight dress and sported some braids known popularly as 'rasta'.

Joey B on the other hand was wearing a black t-shirt over a pair of tight-fitting jeans trousers.

After posting the photo, Delay captioned it:

"My throwback is somebody’s throw forward 10 years ago with Joey B"

Fans react to the photo

Many fans and followers of Delay took to the comment section to react to the photo she posted.

ascona_one came in with the comment:

"Bar my nigga #caption"

obaa_yaa982 also commented:

"Delay with words Throwforward"

brizzy.ynft wrote:

"You too stop worrying the people"

pamcity_collectionz noted:

"Queen of punchlines"

Source: YEN.com.gh